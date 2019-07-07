Women's World Cup Schedule 2019: TV, Live Stream Guide for Finals Fixtures

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistJuly 7, 2019

(L-R) Jackie Groenen of Netherlands women, Jill Roord of Netherlands women, goalkeeper Lize Kop of Netherlands women, Vivianne Miedema of Netherlands women, Shanice van de Sanden of Netherlands women, Lieke Martens of Netherlands women, Anouk Dekker of Netherlands women, Sherida Spitse of Netherlands women, Ellen Jansen of Netherlands women, Danique Kerkdijk of Netherlands women during the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019 semi final match between The Netherlands and Sweden of America at Stade de Lyon on July 03, 2019 in Lyon, France(Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)
VI-Images/Getty Images

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup final will see the United States attempt to defend their title against the Netherlands, who will make their debut in this fixture at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

The European champions have advanced to the last stage of the World Cup in only their second appearance and will take on the Stars and Stripes, who are chasing a fourth overall title in Lyon, France.

Both teams won their respective groups with perfect records and have won all five of their matches thus far in France (one in extra time for the Netherlands). 

Europe's rising force will take on the most established side on the planet in an attempt to become the fifth nation to win a World Cup, while the United States hope to remind the masses why they remain the team to beat.

     

Date: Sunday, July 7

Time: 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET

Venue: Parc Olympique Lyonnais, Lyon, France

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.), Telemundo Deportes en Vivo (U.S.), BBC iPlayer (UK)

TV Info: FS1 (U.S.), Telemundo (U.S.), BBC One (UK)

       

Preview

The Netherlands will be out to make history against a typically fierce United States.

Statistician Simon Gleave recently highlighted the disparity in finals experience between these two teams, though he noted the newcomers traditionally don't thrive in their first trip to a final:

Dutch coach Sarina Wiegman was recently hit by the news she could be without Barcelona midfielder and 2017 Women's Player of the Year Lieke Martens due to a foot injury, per Perform (h/t AS).

The Netherlands will be looking to 24-year-old Manchester United playmaker Jackie Groenen to step up after she bagged an extra-time winner in the 1-0 semi-final victory over Sweden, via Fox (U.S. only):

Per AS' report, United States co-captain Megan Rapinoe is also a doubt after missing her side's 2-1 semi-final win over England due to a hamstring complaint. However, the forward is expected to recover in time and feature.

Rapinoe scored game-winning braces against each of Spain and hosts France in the round of 16 and quarter-finals, respectively.

The forward also celebrated her 34th birthday Friday and likely has an ideal gift in mind:

Germany are the only other nation to have held the UEFA European Championship and the World Cup simultaneously, meaning the Netherlands can join some elite company in accomplishing that feat.

Alex Morgan has a joint-leading goal tally of six so far at this World Cup, and she will be essential to the United States' dream of winning back-to-back titles.

Her "tea-sipping" celebration attracted criticism after netting the winner against England on Tuesday, although Morgan seemed to be over any unwanted attention:

Wiegman and United States counterpart Jill Ellis will line up on the touchline Sunday, making this only the second World Cup final in which two female coaches will take charge.

Neither tactician has lost a World Cup match as a coach during their careers, although one of those perfect records will come to an end in Lyon.

