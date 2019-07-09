B/R's 25-and-Under MLB All-Star Game: Which Young 2019 Stars Would Win?

1 of 5

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

C: Pedro Severino, BAL (25); Danny Jansen, TOR (24)

Severino has a 117 OPS+ with nine home runs and 25 RBI in 190 plate appearances, and he's also throwing out 36 percent of base stealers. Not bad for an offseason waiver claim from the Washington Nationals.

Meanwhile, Jansen has turned in a disappointing season overall at the plate with a 77 OPS+, but he's hitting better of late, he's been solid defensively, and the pickings were slim to fill the backup catcher spot.

1B: Matt Olson, OAK (25); Michael Chavis, BOS (23)

Despite missing 34 games following surgery on his right hand, Olson has still slugged 19 home runs and posted a 137 OPS+ in 58 games. The 2018 Gold Glove winner also provides value defensively.

The Red Sox slotted Chavis at second base when he was first promoted, but he's seen the bulk of his action at first base stepping in for the injured Mitch Moreland and Steve Pearce. He's cooled a bit since his torrid start, but he still sports a 106 OPS+ with 15 home runs and 48 RBI.

2B: Yoan Moncada, CWS (24); *Brandon Lowe, TB (24)

Moncada led the AL with 217 strikeouts and posted a disappointing 96 OPS+ in his first full season last year. He's lowered his strikeout rate (-6.0%) and he's hitting .308/.364/.544 with 16 home runs and 48 RBI.

Chosen to the actual All-Star Game, Lowe is dealing with a right shin contusion and was replaced on the AL squad by Gleyber Torres. With a 125 OPS+ and 35 extra-base hits, he earns a reserve spot here as well on the 25-and-under squad.

SS: Gleyber Torres, NYY (22); *Carlos Correa, HOU (24); J.P. Crawford, SEA (24); Francisco Lindor, CLE (25); Jorge Polanco, MIN (25), #Adalberto Mondesi, KC (23)

The wealth of talent here and the need to include Crawford as the lone representative for the Mariners means that Willy Adames (TB) is left off the roster, while Adalberto Mondesi (KC) had to settle for being an injury replacement for Brandon Lowe.

Torres (132 OPS+, 19 HR, 50 RBI) gets the nod to start over Polanco (133 OPS+, 13 HR, 42 RBI), who is starting the actual All-Star Game for the AL side. Lindor is having a down season by his standards but still has a 123 OPS+ with 14 home runs.

3B: Alex Bregman, HOU (25); Rafael Devers, BOS (22), David Fletcher, LAA (25)

This time, the AL starter in the All-Star Game matches up with our choice to start the 25-and-under game, with Bregman putting together another MVP-caliber season. After finishing fifth in the AL voting a year ago, he has a 145 OPS+ with 23 home runs and more walks (67) than strikeouts (51) at the break.

It's easy to forget Devers is still just 22 years old, and the pieces are finally falling into place on his vast offensive potential. Super-utility man David Fletcher (.295 BA, 107 OPS+) gets the nod over Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.249 BA, 100 OPS+) for one of the final spots on the roster.

OF: Byron Buxton, MIN (25); Joey Gallo, TEX (25); Austin Meadows, TB (24); Lourdes Gurriel Jr., TOR (25); Ramon Laureano, OAK (24)

Gallo (166 OPS+, 20 HR) and Meadows (128 OPS+, 12 HR) were both named among the AL All-Star reserves, and both are deserving starters in the 25-and-under game. Buxton (113 OPS+) is enjoying the best offensive season of his roller-coaster career while continuing to play elite defense (10 DRS, 22.3 UZR/150) in center field.

Laureano is backing up his surprise emergence down the stretch last year with a 109 OPS+ and 16 home runs to go along with 10 steals and solid glovework in center field. Gurriel has been a different hitter since returning from an early demotion to the minors, and he's taken well to the move from second base to left field.

DH: Shohei Ohtani, LAA (24); #Renato Nunez, BAL (25)

While it will still be some time before Ohtani shows off his two-way abilities on the mound, he's still doing plenty of damage with the bat, posting a 142 OPS+ with 14 home runs in 218 plate appearances.

Nunez has been a bright spot for the Orioles with a 109 OPS+ and 20 home runs.