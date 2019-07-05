NASCAR at Daytona Qualifying Canceled Due to Weather; Field Set by Owner Points

Jeff Curry/Getty Images

Inclement weather conditions in Florida have wiped out Friday's qualifying session for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

NASCAR announced on Friday afternoon that qualifying has been canceled. Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports added owner points will decide the starting grid for Saturday's race.

Per The Athletic's Jeff Gluck, lightning in the area caused the cancellation because NASCAR won't be able to inspect cars in time to get qualifying in with other events also scheduled for Friday evening.

Based on the current point standings, Joey Logano will start from the pole position with Kyle Busch next to him in the front row. Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. will round out the top five.

Saturday's race marks the last time Daytona will host the annual Fourth of July weekend event. Indianapolis Motor Speedway will host the 2020 race, with Daytona handling duties for the final race of the regular season on Aug. 29.

The 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400 will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.