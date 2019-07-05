Wimbledon 2019: Coco Gauff, Novak Djokovic Wins Highlight Friday's Results

Wimbledon 2019: Coco Gauff, Novak Djokovic Wins Highlight Friday's ResultsJuly 5, 2019
Friday was another absorbing day at Wimbledon, as 15-year-old Coco Gauff saved two match points on her way to an incredible comeback win over Polona Hercog.
The teenager was down a set and trailed 5-2 in the third-round match before she battled back into contention. She snatched the win with the final set on a knife edge, taking it 3-6, 7-6 (7), 7-5.
Wimbledon @Wimbledon
The comeback kid - and then some! 👏 15-year-old @CocoGauff's irresistible run at #Wimbledon continues, rallying from a set down to defeat Polona Hercog 3-6, 7-6(7), 7-5 https://t.co/bS79tUkMwG
Sportsnet Stats @SNstats
Coco Gauff is the youngest player to reach the 4th round at Wimbledon since Jennifer Capriati in 1991
In the men's bracket, Novak Djokovic was below his best against Hubert Hurkacz but emerged victorious. The 15-time Grand Slam champion moved through the gears in the third and fourth sets, winning 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-4.
The man Djokovic beat in the final a year ago, Kevin Anderson, was beaten in three sets by Guido Pella.
Elsewhere in the women's draw, third seed Karolina Pliskova overcame a scare against Hsieh Su-wei, while Simona Halep secured a routine victory.
Here are some selected results from Friday at SW19 and a closer look at some of the standout moments from Day 5 of the Championships.
Selected Results
Men's Draw
(1) Novak Djokovic bt. Hubert Hurkacz: 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-4
(26) Guido Pella bt. (4) Kevin Anderson: 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (4)
(23) Roberto Bautista Agut bt. (10) Karen Khachanov: 6-3, 7-6 (3), 6-1
(21) David Goffin bt. Daniil Medvedev: 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5
(15) Milos Raonic bt. Reilly Opelka: 7-6 (1), 6-2, 6-1
Women's Draw
(3) Karolina Pliskova bt. Hsieh Su-wei: 6-3, 2-6, 6-4
(7) Simona Halep bt. Victoria Azarenka: 6-3, 6-1
Zhang Shuai bt. (14) Caroline Wozniacki: 6-4, 6-2
For the results in full, visit the Wimbledon website.
Friday Recap
Having breezed through his first two matches, Djokovic faced resistance for the first time at Wimbledon this year.
Hurkacz showed his quality in the first set, as he pushed the champion hard before losing the set late on. In the second, he hung with Djokovic and got the better of the Serb in a tiebreak.
However, Djokovic was jolted into life and produced some of his best tennis of the tournament in the second set. From there, he saw the win out and was clearly relieved at the end of a challenging match:
Wimbledon @Wimbledon
The hunt for a fifth title continues… Defending champion @DjokerNole is into the #Wimbledon fourth round for the 12th time after beating Hubert Hurkacz https://t.co/V42C3B892o
Per George Bellshaw of Metro, Djokovic wasn't the only big name in the men's draw to have run into stubborn opposition in the first week:
George Bellshaw @BellshawGeorge
Before this year, the last time Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic all lost a set in the first three rounds at Wimbledon was in 2012. (Rosol d. Nadal R2, Federer in 5 v Benneteau R3, Djokovic in 4 v Stepanek R3) The winner that year? Roger Federer.
Pella's win over Anderson shows what can happen to the favourites too. In addition to the South African, Karen Khachanov and Daniil Medvedev, seeded 10th and 11th, were dumped out by lower-ranked opponents.
In the women's draw, the attention was once again on Gauff, and she produced one of the great fightbacks on Centre Court in recent years.
The American recovered from 5-2 down in the second set after losing the first stanza, saving two match points and forcing a tiebreak. She then levelled the contest, sparking rapturous scenes on Centre Court:
Wimbledon @Wimbledon
After an *impossibly* tense tie-break, Centre Court erupted... #Wimbledon https://t.co/jPFDu2AhqT
Gauff went a break ahead in the decider but was instantly pulled back by Hercog to get the frame back on serve.
With the final set seemingly destined for a tiebreak, Gauff showcased incredible resolve and at the first chance seized match point to progress into Round 4, as Hercog pushed a lob long.
Elsewhere, Pliskova recovered well after a wobble against Hsieh. The Czech is one of the favourites for the title and has an excellent chance to win her maiden Grand Slam.