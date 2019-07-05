Wimbledon 2019: Coco Gauff, Novak Djokovic Wins Highlight Friday's Results

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Friday was another absorbing day at Wimbledon, as 15-year-old Coco Gauff saved two match points on her way to an incredible comeback win over Polona Hercog.

The teenager was down a set and trailed 5-2 in the third-round match before she battled back into contention. She snatched the win with the final set on a knife edge, taking it 3-6, 7-6 (7), 7-5.

In the men's bracket, Novak Djokovic was below his best against Hubert Hurkacz but emerged victorious. The 15-time Grand Slam champion moved through the gears in the third and fourth sets, winning 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-4.

The man Djokovic beat in the final a year ago, Kevin Anderson, was beaten in three sets by Guido Pella.

Elsewhere in the women's draw, third seed Karolina Pliskova overcame a scare against Hsieh Su-wei, while Simona Halep secured a routine victory.

Here are some selected results from Friday at SW19 and a closer look at some of the standout moments from Day 5 of the Championships.

Selected Results

Men's Draw

(1) Novak Djokovic bt. Hubert Hurkacz: 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-4

(26) Guido Pella bt. (4) Kevin Anderson: 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (4)

(23) Roberto Bautista Agut bt. (10) Karen Khachanov: 6-3, 7-6 (3), 6-1

(21) David Goffin bt. Daniil Medvedev: 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5

(15) Milos Raonic bt. Reilly Opelka: 7-6 (1), 6-2, 6-1

Women's Draw

(3) Karolina Pliskova bt. Hsieh Su-wei: 6-3, 2-6, 6-4

(7) Simona Halep bt. Victoria Azarenka: 6-3, 6-1

Zhang Shuai bt. (14) Caroline Wozniacki: 6-4, 6-2

For the results in full, visit the Wimbledon website.

Friday Recap

Having breezed through his first two matches, Djokovic faced resistance for the first time at Wimbledon this year.

Hurkacz showed his quality in the first set, as he pushed the champion hard before losing the set late on. In the second, he hung with Djokovic and got the better of the Serb in a tiebreak.

However, Djokovic was jolted into life and produced some of his best tennis of the tournament in the second set. From there, he saw the win out and was clearly relieved at the end of a challenging match:

Per George Bellshaw of Metro, Djokovic wasn't the only big name in the men's draw to have run into stubborn opposition in the first week:

Pella's win over Anderson shows what can happen to the favourites too. In addition to the South African, Karen Khachanov and Daniil Medvedev, seeded 10th and 11th, were dumped out by lower-ranked opponents.

In the women's draw, the attention was once again on Gauff, and she produced one of the great fightbacks on Centre Court in recent years.

The American recovered from 5-2 down in the second set after losing the first stanza, saving two match points and forcing a tiebreak. She then levelled the contest, sparking rapturous scenes on Centre Court:

Gauff went a break ahead in the decider but was instantly pulled back by Hercog to get the frame back on serve.

With the final set seemingly destined for a tiebreak, Gauff showcased incredible resolve and at the first chance seized match point to progress into Round 4, as Hercog pushed a lob long.

Elsewhere, Pliskova recovered well after a wobble against Hsieh. The Czech is one of the favourites for the title and has an excellent chance to win her maiden Grand Slam.