Nick Kyrgios Refuses to Apologize for Aiming Shot at Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon

TPN/Getty Images

Nick Kyrgios believes 18-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal's success and money are reason enough for him not to apologize for hitting a ball directly at the Spanish star during their second-round match at Wimbledon.



Per ESPN UK's Rob Bartlett, Kyrgios admitted the shot in Thursday's game was intentional and doesn't believe he has anything to be sorry for.

"Why would I apologize? I mean, the dude has got how many Slams, how much money in the bank account?" Kyrgios said. "I think he can take a ball to the chest, bro. I'm not going to apologize to him at all."

The play occurred during the third set when Kyrgios hit a forehand directly into Nadal after the two-time Wimbledon champion moved up to the net. Nadal was able to get his racket up to the ball but wasn't able to return it, and he fired an angry look back at his opponent following the point.

Nadal told reporters after the match Kyrgios' actions could lead to someone getting hurt.

"I don't say Nick does this stuff to bother the opponent, but [it] is true that sometimes he's dangerous. When he hit the ball like this, [it] is dangerous," he said. "[It] is not dangerous for me, [it] is dangerous for a line referee, dangerous for a crowd. When you hit the ball like this, you don't know where the ball goes."

That was just one of many notable incidents during the match. Kyrgios also hit an underhand ace in the first set, which is permitted by the rules but seen by some as unsportsmanlike. He also argued with the umpire about how much time Nadal was taking between serves and received a conduct warning.

Nadal, the tournament's third seed, won the match 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(5) 7-6(3) to reach the third round of Wimbledon.