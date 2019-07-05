Monchi: 'No Offer Has Arrived' for Wissam Ben Yedder Amid Manchester United Link

Monchi: 'No Offer Has Arrived' for Wissam Ben Yedder Amid Manchester United LinkJuly 5, 2019
Sevilla have yet to receive any offers for striker Wissam Ben Yedder despite links to Manchester United, according to the La Liga side's sporting director Monchi.
The Express (h/t Joe Levy of The Independent) recently reported Ben Yedder has a £35 million release clause in his contract and has agreed personal terms with United.
Meanwhile, per ESPN FC, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are also interested in the Frenchman.
But Monchi has told Cadena Ser (h/t ESPN FC) that Sevilla have yet to be approached:
"There's nothing new. He has one week left of holiday and will report for pre-season on the 13th [July] to travel to the United States. From then on, the [transfer] market is open and there are possibilities for any player of our squad. As of today, no offer has arrived."
Ben Yedder, 28, enjoyed an excellent 2018-19, netting 18 goals and providing nine assists in 35 La Liga appearances:
Statman Dave @StatmanDave
Wissam Ben Yedder in La Liga last season: • directly involved in 7 goals vs. the top four (⚽️⚽️⚽️🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️) • directly involved in 0.8 goals per game across the season Quality forward. 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/KlMrDEcNKb
He also scored eight in eight in the UEFA Europa League.
Current United No. 9 Romelu Lukaku has been strongly linked with a summer departure to Inter Milan:
Kaveh Solhekol @SkyKaveh
Romelu Lukaku's agent tells Sky Italy it's "a difficult dream" for Inter Milan to sign Lukaku. Manchester United willing to listen to offers but want £75m. Lukaku has returned early to United for preseason training
The Belgian was supplanted as the Red Devils' starting striker by Marcus Rashford last season after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's December appointment as manager.
The Englishman has just signed a new contract at Old Trafford and is likely to be first choice again in 2019-20.
But if Lukaku leaves, the Manchester giants will need a replacement to provide cover and competition for Rashford.
Ben Yedder could be an ideal candidate, not least because, at £35 million, he would be relatively good value in the current market.
