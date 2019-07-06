Women's World Cup 2019: United States vs. Netherlands Final Schedule and Pick

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The United States could win their fourth FIFA Women's World Cup on Sunday when they take on the Netherlands in the final at the Stade de Lyon in France.

Team USA booked their place in the showpiece on Tuesday with a 2-1 win over England, while their opponents beat Sweden 1-0 after extra time the following day to do the same.

Date: Sunday, July 7

Time: 5 p.m. local (4 p.m. BST, 11 a.m. ET)

TV: BBC One (UK), Fox (USA)

Live Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK), Fox Sports Go (USA)

Pick: USA

The USA are in their third consecutive final and fifth overall. The only one of their four previous finals they have lost was in 2011 when Japan beat them on penalties.

After winning the World Cup in 2015 and every game so far at the tournament this year, the Americans have set an enviable record:

For the Netherlands, the 2015 tournament was only their first appearance at a Women's World Cup, but they became European champions two years later.

They're a technically adept side who look to play attacking football, and they're potent going forward thanks to the goalscoring talents of Vivianne Miedema and Lieke Martens, who have 61 and 44 international goals to their names, respectively.

The latter had to go off at half-time during the 1-0 win over Sweden with a toe injury, but she's positive about her chances of making the final.

Per Reuters' Simon Evans, she said: "I am hopefully going to play. I am going to do the recovery and I really believe in the medical staff and that something can happen, so let’s see every single day, how it goes."

It will be a boost to the Orange Lionesses' chances if the Barcelona star is fit, but even the Dutch will struggle to match the firepower of the U.S.

Alex Morgan scored her sixth goal of the tournament against England in the semi-finals, her 107th strike for the U.S. women's national team in her 168th game. She also has 43 assists.

Carli Lloyd—who scored a hat-trick in the 2015 final as the USA beat Japan 5-2—has 113 goals for her country, while Megan Rapinoe and Christen Press have 49 apiece.

Jill Ellis' side beat the Lionesses without even having to call on Rapinoe, who has five goals in France and netted back-to-back braces in the round of 16 and quarter-finals.

The USA will also be fresher for the contest, having played a day earlier and avoided extra time.

The Americans often fly out of the traps—they've opened the scoring in all six of their matches at the World Cup and the latest of those goals came in the 12th minute—but even if the Dutch can weather the early storm, they could struggle in the later stages if fatigue creeps in.