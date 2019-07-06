Women's World Cup Schedule 2019: Guide, Predictions for Final

Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

The United States will go for their fourth FIFA World Cup triumph when they face the Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon on Sunday.

It will be the Stars and Stripes' third final in a row following their defeat to Japan in 2011 and victory over the same opponents four years ago in Canada.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, will be featuring in their first Women's World Cup final in only their second appearance at the tournament.

Here are the full scheduling and viewing details for France 2019's showpiece match:

Date: Sunday, July 7

Time: 5 p.m. local, 4 p.m. BST, 11 a.m. ET

TV Info: BBC One (UK), Fox (U.S.)

Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, Fox Sports Go

Prediction: United States 3-1 Netherlands

The Dutch are the clear underdogs for Sunday's final.

Not only do many of the U.S. squad already have experience of winning a World Cup—Ali Krieger, Becky Sauerbrunn, Tobin Heath, Morgan Brian, Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Carli Lloyd all started the final against Japan in 2015—but Jill Ellis' side have also arguably been the most impressive side at the 2019 tournament.

After easing through their group, they then saw off Spain, France and England in the knockout rounds to make the final.

They are the top-ranked side in the world and have won their last 12 matches on the bounce.

Sarina Wiegman's Netherlands, meanwhile, are ranked No. 8 in the world, and though they have scored a respectable 11 goals so far in the tournament while not losing a match, the U.S. have netted 24.

The Oranje Leeuwinnen needed extra-time to get past Sweden in the semi-finals, with Jackie Groenen's 99th--minute strike earning them a 1-0 win.

VI-Images/Getty Images

Per the Guardian's Suzanne Wrack, Dutch midfielder Danielle van de Donk has said her side are relishing the underdogs tag: "I think it's the best role you can be in. I don't think they think we're that good … I think that is going to be an advantage for us."

She added: "We are European champions, not just anyone."

Netherlands won the 2017 UEFA Women's European Championship, beating Denmark 4-2 in the final after knocking out Sweden and England on the way.

They will have to overturn a poor record against the U.S. if they are to become the fifth different side to win the Women's World Cup:

But if the U.S. underestimate their opponents on Sunday, there could be a major upset in Lyon.