Look: Mets MiLB Affiliate's July 4th Fireworks Start Fire Outside Stadium

Look: Mets MiLB Affiliate's July 4th Fireworks Start Fire Outside StadiumJuly 5, 2019
An Independence Day fireworks show did not go as planned for a New York Mets minor league affiliate Thursday night.
Following a 4-1 victory against the Daytona Tortugas, a fire broke out beyond the outfield walls of First Data Field—the home of the High-A St. Lucie Mets—as a result of a fireworks display:
Michael Mayer @mikemayerMMO
The fireworks for the St. Lucie Mets did not go well tonight at First Data Field. They set a fire outside the stadium. Photos from Shannon Cullen https://t.co/KaALifPeki
nathaniel osborn @NEOsborn
@TCPalm the fireworks @stluciemets just started a pretty big forest fire. Yikes. https://t.co/F0ZKh8lAqB
Brody Logan @BrodyLogan
Some more pictures of the Mets fireworks fire in Port St. Lucie from a friend that was there https://t.co/vTWXxknZsp
According to Metsmerized Online's Michael Mayer, everybody in attendance was reportedly okay.
This is not the first time St. Lucie has seen a fireworks show cause a fire. There was a previous incident at the stadium back in April 2017.
