Look: Mets MiLB Affiliate's July 4th Fireworks Start Fire Outside Stadium

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 5, 2019

A worker paints a logo on the grass at Citi Field before Game 1 of the National League baseball championship series between the New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs Saturday, Oct. 17, 2015, in New York. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman/Associated Press

An Independence Day fireworks show did not go as planned for a New York Mets minor league affiliate Thursday night.

Following a 4-1 victory against the Daytona Tortugas, a fire broke out beyond the outfield walls of First Data Field—the home of the High-A St. Lucie Mets—as a result of a fireworks display:

According to Metsmerized Online's Michael Mayer, everybody in attendance was reportedly okay.

This is not the first time St. Lucie has seen a fireworks show cause a fire. There was a previous incident at the stadium back in April 2017.

Related

    Report: Mets Open to Dealing Vargas, Frazier

    New York Mets logo
    New York Mets

    Report: Mets Open to Dealing Vargas, Frazier

    Elite Sports NY
    via Elite Sports NY

    Gleyber Torres Named All-Star Game as Injury Replacement

    He will replace Brandon Lowe at second base

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Gleyber Torres Named All-Star Game as Injury Replacement

    He will replace Brandon Lowe at second base

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    All-Star 2B Brandon Lowe Put on IL

    MLB logo
    MLB

    All-Star 2B Brandon Lowe Put on IL

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Best Landing Spots for Yasiel Puig 📍

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Best Landing Spots for Yasiel Puig 📍

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report