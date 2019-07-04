Look: Mets MiLB Affiliate's July 4th Fireworks Start Fire Outside Stadium

David Goldman/Associated Press

An Independence Day fireworks show did not go as planned for a New York Mets minor league affiliate Thursday night.

Following a 4-1 victory against the Daytona Tortugas, a fire broke out beyond the outfield walls of First Data Field—the home of the High-A St. Lucie Mets—as a result of a fireworks display:

According to Metsmerized Online's Michael Mayer, everybody in attendance was reportedly okay.

This is not the first time St. Lucie has seen a fireworks show cause a fire. There was a previous incident at the stadium back in April 2017.