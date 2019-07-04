Video: Watch Nick Kyrgios Fool Rafael Nadal with Underhand Ace at Wimbledon

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

Nick Kyrgios' upset bid against Rafael Nadal in the second round at Wimbledon came up short, but the controversial star did have one memorable highlight.

Late in the first set, Kyrgios broke out an underhand serve that left Nadal with nothing to do but accept defeat and move on to the next game.

Kyrgios was his typically animated self throughout the match. He went off in the first set, complaining to the umpire about Nadal's slow-down tactics.

"I'm ready to serve," Kyrgios said on the court. "No one is standing up. Why am I waiting? ... It's too long between serves, it's bulls--t. He just f--king does what he wants."



None of Kyrgios' attempts at mind games paid off in the end. He did take Nadal to a fourth-set tiebreaker before ultimately falling 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(5), 7-6(3).