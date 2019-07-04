Bernard Tomic Fined $56K After 58-Minute Wimbledon Loss to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Wimbledon organisers have fined Bernard Tomic his full first-round prize money of $56,500 (£45,000) after the Australian exited the tournament following a 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 loss to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

A statement released by the All England Club (h/t Chris Lehourites of the Associated Press) read: "It is the opinion of the Referee that the performance of Bernard Tomic in his first-round match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga did not meet the required professional standards."

The 26-year-old travelled as far as the Wimbledon quarter-finals in 2011 but has failed to make it out of the first round on three occasions since then.

BBC Sport shared several highlights of shots where Tomic looked to be lacking in effort, and the player wasn't receptive to a series of questions asked by the media in the aftermath:

Tomic was pressed on whether there were any apparent issues during his preparation for Wimbledon, but he replied: "No, just played terrible."

Tennis writer Ben Rothenberg appeared to defend the player in regard to being fined his prospective pay, however:

Australian broadcaster Shane McInnes looked differently upon the matter and agreed with the punishment handed out by organisers:

Tomic has competed at Wimbledon on 11 occasions and has managed to make it past the second round on four occasions, but he's now fallen in or before the second round in his last three appearances.

Lehourites pointed out fines such as these are increasing in volume since a performance rule was introduced in 2018, discouraging injured players from showing up to collect first-round prize money.

Tsonga advanced to beat Ricardas Berankis 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-3 in the second round and is now through to the third round of this year's competition.