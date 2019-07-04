Wimbledon 2019 Results: Winners, Scores, Stats from Thursday's Singles Bracket

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer each advanced to the third round of Wimbledon 2019 after they beat respective opponents Nick Kyrgios and Jay Clarke on Thursday.

Kyrgios tested Nadal on Centre Court before the Spaniard pulled clear 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3) to set up a third-round fixture opposite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

John Isner and Marin Cilic were among the higher seeded men's stars to fall out of the running early on, while No. 25 Alex de Minaur and No. 31 Laslo Djere were knocked out by Steve Johnson and John Millman, respectively.

Defending women's champion Angelique Kerber suffered a second-round upset and exited SW19 after losing to American Lauren Davis.

The women's singles went somewhat as expected aside from that, with top seed Ashleigh Barty moving ahead in the competition alongside the likes of Kiki Bertens, Sloane Stephens and Petra Kvitova.

Serena Williams overcame a sluggish start to defeat Kaja Juvan 2-6, 6-2, 6-4, and she'll take on Julia Gorges in the next round of the contest.

Thursday's Results

Men's Singles

Steve Johnson bt. (25) Alex de Minaur: 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3, 3-6, 6-3

John Millman bt. (31) Laslo Djere: 6-3, 6-2, 6-1

Sam Querrey bt. Andrey Rublev: 6-3, 6-2, 6-3

(33) Jan-Lennard Struff bt. Taylor Fritz: 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (2)

Dan Evans bt. Nikoloz Basilashvili: 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (2)

Mikhail Kukushkin bt. (9) John Isner: 6-4, 6-7 (3), 4-6, 6-1, 6-4

(8) Kei Nishikori bt. Cameron Norrie: 6-4, 6-4, 6-0

Joao Sousa bt. (13) Marin Cilic: 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga bt. Ricardas Berankis: 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-3

(2) Roger Federer bt. Jay Clarke: 6-1, 7-6 (3), 6-2

(27) Lucas Pouille bt. Gregoire Barrere: 6-1, 7-6 (0), 6-4

Tennys Sandgren bt. (20) Gilles Simon: 6-2, 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 8-6

(12) Fabio Fognini bt. Marton Fucsovics: 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-3

(3) Rafael Nadal bt. Nick Kyrgios: 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3)

(17) Matteo Berrettini bt. Marcos Baghdatis: 6-1, 7-6 (4), 6-3

(24) Diego Schwartzmann bt. Dominik Kopfer: 6-0, 6-3, 7-5

Women's Singles

(1) Ashleigh Barty bt. Alison van Uytvanck: 6-1, 6-3

Harriet Dart bt. Beatriz Haddad Maia: 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-1

(15) Qiang Wang bt. Tamara Zidansek: 6-1, 6-2

(9) Sloane Stephens bt. Yafan Wang: 6-0, 6-2

Barbora Strycova bt. Laura Siegemund: 6-3, 7-5

Alison Riske bt. Ivana Jorovic: 6-2, 6-7 (3), 9-7

(6) Petra Kvitova bt. Kristina Mladenovic: 7-5, 6-2

(30) Carla Suarez Navarro bt. Pauline Parmentier: 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4)

(21) Elise Mertens bt. Monica Niculescu: 7-5, 6-0

(4) Kiki Bertens bt. Taylor Townsend: 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2

Lauren Davis bt. (5) Angelique Kerber: 2-6, 6-2, 6-1

(19) Johanna Konta bt. Katerina Siniakova: 6-3, 6-4

(18) Julia Gorges bt. Varvara Flink: 6-1, 6-4

Magda Linette bt. (25) Amanda Anisimova

(11) Serena Williams bt. Kaja Juvan: 2-6, 6-2, 6-4

(13) Belinda Bencic bt. Kaia Kanepi: 6-3, 6-1

Recap

Kyrgios tends to ensure audiences are left entertained by his matches one way or another, but Thursday's matchup opposite Nadal saw him captivate in every way possible.

For all the unnecessary drama Kyrgios can often encourage, his outbursts became a welcome part of the pantomime. He looked impressive in defeat to the world No. 2 and contributed no small amount of cheek, via BBC Sport:

Nadal edged ahead 4-3 in their all-time head-to-head and moved past any bitterness that might have transpired to predict very big things for his opponent in future:

British entrant Cameron Norrie lost a rather one-sided match to eighth seed Kei Nishikori 6-4, 6-4, 6-0, and Clarke didn't fare much better in his straight-sets defeat to Federer.

The Swiss recorded 25 unforced errors to Clarke's 21, per the Wimbledon website, but he still came out a confident victor and will face Lucas Pouille in the next phase of the tournament.

It's been 20 years since Federer made his Wimbledon debut, and the eight-time Wimbledon winner is now approaching a century of wins at SW19:

Pouille defeated Gregoire Barrere 6-1, 7-6 (0), 6-4 to progress, with the No. 27 seed out to trump his career-best run to the Wimbledon quarter-finals in 2016.

They'll be joined in the third round by Tennys Sandgren, who pulled back a five-set rollercoaster against 20th seed Gilles Simon at the last minute to triumph 6-2, 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 8-6.

ATP Media Tour Info emphasised just how sorely needed the win was for Sandgren:

Barty is in quite the opposite form and demonstrated her dominance against Van Uytvanck, beating her second-round opponent in 57 minutes.

The 2019 French Open winner advanced to Wimbledon's third round for the first time last year but looks even more confident in her current form, per WTA Insider:

Her opponent in the next round will be British underdog Harriet Dart, who got the better of Beatriz Haddad Maia 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-1 to also break new ground in this competition:

Elsewhere, Williams was made to work for her result against 18-year-old Juvan and came back from a set down to win 2-6, 6-2, 6-4:

The 37-year-old is hoping to keep flying a flag for the Williams family after sister Venus was knocked out by 15-year-old Cori Gauff, but she'll need to overcome a big threat from German Gorges next.