Home Run Derby Format 2019: Complete Bracket and TV Info for Monday's Event

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Christian Yelich headlines the eight-man field for the 2019 Home Run Derby, which features a single-elimination bracket to determine the big-fly champion at All-Star week.

The leading home-run hitter in the majors, Yelich has belted 31 long-balls this season. But the Milwaukee Brewers outfielder will immediately face a challenge in rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who has a chance to secure a unique accomplishment.

In 2007, his father won the Home Run Derby. They could become the first father-son pairing to triumph in the event.

The other matchups include Pete Alonso vs. Carlos Santana, Josh Bell vs. Ronald Acuna Jr. and Alex Bregman vs. Joc Pederson.

2019 Home Run Derby Info

When: Monday, July 8 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Bracket

Yelich earned the No. 1 seed because he'd bashed the most homers at the time of the bracket's release. All the participants were then seeded in descending order of home runs.

And the No. 8 seed is a powerful opponent for Yelich.

Though the rookie Guerrero has only managed eight homers since getting called up in late April, the Toronto Blue Jays rising star is well-suited for this competition.

Guerrero could become the second outright rookie champion at the Home Run Derby. The only other is Aaron Judge (2017).

Doing so would involve navigating three rounds of head-to-head matchups. Each player is allotted four minutes, and the winner advances to the next round. Players receive an extra 30 seconds if they smash at least two 440-foot homers.

If a matchup ends tied, tiebreakers include a 90-second overtime, a three-pitch swing-off and a sudden-death elimination.

Beyond bragging rights, though, participants also have an extra incentive: there's a million-dollar payday at stake.

Mets rookie Pete Alonso has commendable plans if he wins the prize:

While the winner receives that seven-figure check, the runner-up banks $500,000. Non-finalists get $150,000 apiece, and the player with the longest home run earns an extra $100,000. That $2.5 million purse is up from the $525,000 total in 2018.

"I'll take a one-in-eight chance over the lottery any day," Bell said, per Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com. "It's definitely a reason to go, a reason why a lot of people didn't say no. I feel like it's going to add to the excitement. You're going to see a lot of really hard swings. You're going to see a lot of sweat out there, but it's all for good reason, all for the money that's on the line."

Bell—who's already crushed 26 homers this season—will square off with Acuna, the Braves phenom with 20 long balls.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR

