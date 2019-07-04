Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal, Serena Williams Wins Highlight Thursday Results

Shi Tang/Getty Images

Third seed Rafael Nadal overcame a tough test from Australia's Nick Kyrgios to book his place in the third round of Wimbledon 2019 on Thursday, while eight-time champion Roger Federer is also through after victory over British wildcard Jay Clarke.

However, there was a shock in the women's draw, as defending champion Angelique Kerber suffered a second-round defeat to Lauren Davis.

Elsewhere, top seed Ashleigh Barty went through with a comfortable win over Belgium's Alison Van Uytanck, and there were also victories for Serena Williams, Petra Kvitova and Johanna Konta.

Men's Selected Scores

(8) Kei Nishikori bt. Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4, 6-0

Dan Evans bt. (18) Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(2)

Joao Sousa bt. (13) Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

Steve Johnson bt. (25) Alex de Minaur 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-3, 3-6, 6-3

Mikhail Kukushkin bt. (9) John Isner 6-4, 6-7(3), 4-6, 6-1, 6-4

(2) Roger Federer bt. Jay Clarke 6-1, 7-6(3), 6-2

(3) Rafael Nadal vs. Nick Kyrgios 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(5), 7-6(3)

Women's Selected Scores

(19) Johanna Konta bt. Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 6-4

Lauren Davis bt. (5) Angelique Kerber 2-6, 6-2, 6-1

(4) Kiki Bertens bt. Taylor Townsend 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-2

(6) Petra Kvitova bt. Kristina Mladenovic 7-5, 6-2

(9) Sloane Stephens bt. Wang Yafan 6-0, 6-2

(1) Ashleigh Barty bt. Alison Van Uytanck 6-1, 6-3

(11) Serena Williams vs. Kaja Juvan 2-6, 6-2, 6-4

Full results can be found at the official Wimbledon website.

Thursday Recap

There was no doubt the game of the day was between Nadal and Kyrgios on Centre Court, and the clash certainly lived up to expectations with the Spaniard prevailing in four sets.

Kyrgios came up with an underarm ace in the opening set:

Yet Nadal started the stronger of the two players and took the early advantage by claiming the opening set.

Kyrgios hit back in a stormy second set that saw the colourful Australian let the umpire know exactly what he thought of him:

He also complained about the time Nadal was taking on his serve but still managed to find the quality and composure to break his opponent and level the match.

There was more drama in a tight third set, as Kyrgios smashed a ball straight at Nadal who did not appear too impressed:

A quality set saw Nadal eventually prevail on the tiebreak to move 2-1 up and put victory in sight.

Kyrgios kept his composure to force another tiebreak in the fourth, but Nadal had the quality needed to progress:

Federer enjoyed a far easier passage into the third round by beating Clarke in straight sets.

The Swiss ace raced through the first set in 29 minutes for the loss of just one game as Clarke struggled to cope with the second seed in the early stages.

The 20-year-old was more competitive and forced Federer into a tiebreak in the second, only to see the former world No.1 win five points in a row to take the set and control of the match.

Federer then cruised through the third to secure his 97th win at Wimbledon:

Meanwhile, the shock of the day came in the women's draw as Kerber's hopes of retaining her title were ended by America's Davis.

The fifth seed looked set for victory after taking the first set, but Davis hit back despite appearing to struggle with a number of injuries:

The match saw plenty of breaks of serve for both players, but it was Davis who came out on top against a sloppy and lacklustre Kerber.

The 2018 champion spoke about her defeat after the match:

It is a disappointing but deserved defeat for a below-par Kerber, while Davis goes on to play 30th seed Carla Suarez Navarro in the third round on Saturday.