England vs. Sweden: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info for Women's World Cup 2019

England will play Sweden in the third place play-off at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup on Saturday at the Stade de Nice in Nice, France.

The Lionesses finished third at the 2015 World Cup and will hope to emulate that after they were beaten 2-1 in their semi-final by the United States on Tuesday.

As for Sweden, they lost 1-0 to the Netherlands on Wednesday after extra time.

Date: Saturday, July 6

Time: 5 p.m. local (4 p.m. BST, 11 a.m. ET)

TV: BBC One (UK), Fox (USA)

Live Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK), Fox Sports Go (USA)

Odds: England 13-18, Draw 31-10, Sweden 4-1

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker.

England will feel their semi-final against the United States was a missed opportunity after they had a second-half goal disallowed and a late Steph Houghton penalty saved.

The goal, which was correctly chalked off following a review from the video assistant referee, would have been Ellen White's seventh of the tournament.

The clinical striker had netted her sixth in the first half after Christen Press had given the USA the lead:

White has been vital to England's efforts throughout the tournament, and she'll be looking to move clear of Alex Morgan in the race for the Golden Boot before the American gets the chance to add to her tally on Sunday.

After she was sent off late on for a second booking, centre-back Millie Bright will be absent for the Lionesses.

Manager Phil Neville started Abbie McManus against Argentina in the group stage, but football blogger Tim Stillman feels Leah Williamson has been underutilised at the tournament:

No matter who the England boss deploys, Sweden could prove tricky opponents.

They finished second in their group, which was as much as could be expected given they were up against the U.S., and they knocked out Canada and Germany on their way to the semi-final.

Sweden will likely look to defend against England before hitting them on the counter-attack, which is when Stina Blackstenius and Kosovare Asllani—who have netted twice apiece in France—will be a threat.

Football writer Sophie Lawson expects Sweden to be suffering from fatigue after their gruelling semi-final with the Netherlands went to extra time, though:

What's more, England will enter the game with an extra day of recovery under their belts.

The Lionesses overcame similar heartbreak in 2015, when they beat Germany to secure third place after a late Laura Bassett own goal cost them the semi-final with Japan.

This time around they've also got one of the form players of the tournament in White and will be the fresher of the two teams, so they have a good chance of coming out on top.