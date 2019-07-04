Women's World Cup Schedule 2019: United States vs. Netherlands Finals Guide

MB Media/Getty Images

The USA will take on the Netherlands in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup final on Sunday at the Stade de Lyon.

The Americans overcame England 2-1 in their semi-final on Tuesday, while the Dutch beat Sweden 1-0 after extra time on Wednesday.

Team USA are looking to defend their title from 2015.

Date: Sunday, July 7

Time: 5 p.m. local (4 p.m. BST, 11 a.m. ET)

TV: BBC One (UK), Fox (USA)

Live Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK), Fox Sports Go (USA)

This is the eighth edition of the Women's World Cup, and the USA will be contesting their fifth final in pursuit of their fourth title.

In stark contrast, Netherlands have little history at the top level of the women's game, but they've made remarkable progress in recent years:

The European champions topped their group with a maximum nine points against Canada, Cameroon and New Zealand, before making it past Japan, Italy and Sweden in the knockout phase.

Football journalist Caitlin Murray isn't convinced they can go one step further and beat the United States, though, and noted the Americans' one-sided record against the Dutch:

The USA were perhaps a little fortunate in their semi-final with England, who had a goal ruled out for offside and missed a late penalty.

They have been the best team at the tournament, though, having scored 24 goals in their six matches and conceded just three.

Jill Ellis' side have been particularly good at starting games strongly—they've netted by the 12th minute in every game.

They won the 2015 final by blitzing Japan from the start, plundering four goals in the first 16 minutes.

In Vivianne Miedema and Lieke Martens, who have over 100 international goals between them, the Orange Lionesses have players who can hurt the U.S. if given the chance, but anything other than an American victory seems unlikely.