Women's World Cup Schedule 2019: Finals Date, TV Coverage and Info Hub

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

The United States will play in their fifth FIFA Women's World Cup final on Sunday when they meet the Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon.

They are the defending champions and the world's top-ranked side, while the Dutch are only playing at their second Women's World Cup at France 2019.

The U.S. beat England 2-1 on Tuesday to reach the final, while the Netherlands needed extra time to see off Sweden 1-0 in the second semi-final on Wednesday.

Date: Sunday, July 7

Time: 5 p.m. local, 4 p.m. BST, 11 a.m. ET

TV Info: BBC One (UK), Fox (U.S.)

Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, Fox Sports Go

There is little doubt the United States are the strong favourites.

They opened up the tournament with a statement 13-0 win against minnows Thailand, and they have subsequently beaten Chile, Sweden, Spain, hosts France and England on their way to the final.

The Netherlands have also won every match they have played so far at the tournament, but in slightly less spectacular style.

Only a late winner prevented a goalless draw with New Zealand in their group-stage opener before further pool wins against Cameroon and Canada.

The Dutch have arguably had an easier run to the final than the U.S., but they have still had to get past 2015 finalists Japan, as well as Italy and Sweden.

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It? Right Arrow Icon

As the No. 8-ranked side in the world, the Netherlands are deserving of a World Cup final berth, and they have the talent to provide a stern test for the U.S. in Lyon.

They won the 2017 UEFA Women's Championship and boast an attacking line that includes Lieke Martens and Vivianne Miedema, two of the most exciting forwards in the tournament.

But they cannot compete with the U.S. for depth.

Jill Ellis has such a wealth of talent to choose from that when Megan Rapinoe was injured for the semi-final against England, she was able to put in Christen Press and still have Carli Lloyd in reserve on the bench.

Rapinoe, who netted two goals each against Spain and France, looks set to be fit again for Sunday:

The form guide does not make good reading for the Dutch, with the Stars and Stripes having dominated fixtures between the two sides:

They have never met in a World Cup final before, but if there is one side in the tournament the Netherlands cannot rely on to crack under pressure, it is the U.S.

The Dutch will need their best performance of the campaign to win the World Cup, and even that may not be enough.