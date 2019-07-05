Women's World Cup Schedule 2019: Finals Date, TV Coverage and Info Hub

Women's World Cup Schedule 2019: Finals Date, TV Coverage and Info HubJuly 5, 2019
The United States will play in their fifth FIFA Women's World Cup final on Sunday when they meet the Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon.
They are the defending champions and the world's top-ranked side, while the Dutch are only playing at their second Women's World Cup at France 2019.
The U.S. beat England 2-1 on Tuesday to reach the final, while the Netherlands needed extra time to see off Sweden 1-0 in the second semi-final on Wednesday.
Date: Sunday, July 7
Time: 5 p.m. local, 4 p.m. BST, 11 a.m. ET
TV Info: BBC One (UK), Fox (U.S.)
Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, Fox Sports Go
There is little doubt the United States are the strong favourites.
They opened up the tournament with a statement 13-0 win against minnows Thailand, and they have subsequently beaten Chile, Sweden, Spain, hosts France and England on their way to the final.
The Netherlands have also won every match they have played so far at the tournament, but in slightly less spectacular style.
Only a late winner prevented a goalless draw with New Zealand in their group-stage opener before further pool wins against Cameroon and Canada.
The Dutch have arguably had an easier run to the final than the U.S., but they have still had to get past 2015 finalists Japan, as well as Italy and Sweden.
As the No. 8-ranked side in the world, the Netherlands are deserving of a World Cup final berth, and they have the talent to provide a stern test for the U.S. in Lyon.
They won the 2017 UEFA Women's Championship and boast an attacking line that includes Lieke Martens and Vivianne Miedema, two of the most exciting forwards in the tournament.
But they cannot compete with the U.S. for depth.
Jill Ellis has such a wealth of talent to choose from that when Megan Rapinoe was injured for the semi-final against England, she was able to put in Christen Press and still have Carli Lloyd in reserve on the bench.
Rapinoe, who netted two goals each against Spain and France, looks set to be fit again for Sunday:
Grant Wahl @GrantWahl
Both Rapinoe and Lavelle say they’ll be healthy for Sunday’s final. But players always say that. Will US doctors and Jill Ellis clear them for the starting lineup? Can’t know until Sunday.
The form guide does not make good reading for the Dutch, with the Stars and Stripes having dominated fixtures between the two sides:
Paul Carr @PaulCarr
#USWNT has six wins and a loss vs Netherlands. 🇳🇱 The Dutch won their first meeting, 4-3 in 1991 🇺🇸 The U.S. has won their past six meetings by a combined 22-2. - Most recent meeting: a 3-1 win in 2016 at the Georgia Dome (RIP).
They have never met in a World Cup final before, but if there is one side in the tournament the Netherlands cannot rely on to crack under pressure, it is the U.S.
The Dutch will need their best performance of the campaign to win the World Cup, and even that may not be enough.
