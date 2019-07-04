Women's World Cup 2019: Semi-Final Results, Championship Odds and Prediction

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Jackie Groenen's extra-time strike against Sweden on Wednesday booked the Netherlands' spot in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup final against the United States.

The second semi-final at the Stade de Lyon was locked at 0-0 until Groenen's low strike from 20 yards in the 99th minute found the corner of the net to propel the Dutch into their first final on Sunday at the same venue.

There they will face the U.S., defending champions and veterans of four previous finals, who beat England 2-1 on Tuesday in a thrilling first semi-final.

The Stars and Stripes are strong favourites to lift a fourth title.

Per Oddschecker, the U.S. are now 1-4 to win the Women's World Cup, while the Netherlands are the outsiders at 9-2.

Given the immense experience of the U.S. team, it is understandable they are favourites to successfully defend their title.

Jill Ellis' side showed in their intense and action-packed semi-final against the Lionesses that they have the composure to prevail on the biggest stage.

Star forward Alex Morgan also rediscovered her form with a finely taken goal.

After netting five times as the U.S. beat Thailand 13-0 in their group-stage opener, Morgan had been poor by her own high standards at France 2019.

But she looked near her best against England, which is a dangerous sign for the Netherlands.

Megan Rapinoe, meanwhile, looks set to return to face the Dutch after sitting out the semi-final through injury:

The Netherlands have enjoyed their own successes in recent years, most notably being crowned European champions as hosts of the 2017 UEFA Women's Championship.

In Vivianne Miedema and Lieke Martens, they have goalscorers capable of troubling the U.S. defence, which has endured its struggles in France.

But the Dutch are competing in just their second Women's World Cup.

They have done remarkably well to reach the final and should provide a stern test for the U.S, but it would be a big surprise were the United States not to be crowned world champions again on Sunday.

Prediction: United States 3-1 Netherlands

