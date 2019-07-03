Alex Bregman, Joc Pederson Added to 2019 Home Run Derby, Full Bracket Released

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 4, 2019

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman bats against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 28, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The full eight-man field for the 2019 Home Run Derby was officially announced Wednesday with Joc Pederson and Alex Bregman becoming the final two players in the field.

They will join Christian Yelich, Pete Alonso, Josh Bell, Ronald Acuna Jr., Carlos Santana and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the three-round tournament set for Monday in Cleveland.

The full bracket is available at MLB.com.

The tournament features three of the top four home run hitters in the majors so far this season, all of whom play in the National League.

Yelich leads all players with 31 home runs, building off his MVP season from a year ago when he hit 36 home runs. Alonso and Bell have 28 and 26 home runs through Wednesday's games, respectively.

Alonso has been especially impressive this season, leading all rookies in home runs, hits and RBI.

As the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the bracket, Yelich and Alonso could meet in the tournament finals, where the winner will walk away with $1 million.

Bregman and Pederson have both competed in this event before, with Pederson reaching the finals in 2015 before losing to Todd Frazier.

Meanwhile, Guerrero is the No. 8 seed with only eight home runs on the season, but he has impressive raw power and has been practicing for the derby:

He is trying to follow in his father's footsteps. Vladimir Guerrero won the event in 2007.

With Santana representing the home team, there could be a lot of drama in this bracket.

