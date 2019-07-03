15-Year-Old Coco Gauff After 2nd-Round Wimbledon Win: 'I'm Not Faking It'

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

Coco Gauff keeps making history at Wimbledon, winning her second-round match against Magdalena Rybarikova in straight sets 6-3, 6-3.

Speaking to reporters after the victory, Gauff tried to explain her instant success: "You can kind of fake it until you make it, but I'm not faking it, at least not right now."

The 15-year-old already made it into the record books before playing in her first-round match against Venus Williams. She became the youngest player ever to qualify for Wimbledon with a win over Greet Minnen.

Gauff, who started the tournament ranked No. 313 in the world, added to her resume with wins over Williams and Rybarikova and doesn't sound ready for her run in England to end soon.

"I think I can beat anyone who's across the court," she said after knocking off Rybarikova.



Even though there is still a long way to go, Gauff could become the youngest man or woman to win a Grand Slam title. The current record-holder is Martina Hingis, who was 16 years old when she took home the Australian Open in 1997.