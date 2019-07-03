Former Kentucky, Giants QB Jared Lorenzen Dies at Age 38

LEXINGTON, KY - NOVEMBER 17: Quarterback Jared Lorenzen #22 of the Kentucky Wildcats drops back to pass during the SEC football game against the Tennessee Volunteers on November 17, 2001 at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington, Kentucky. Tennessee won 38-35. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Former Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Jared Lorenzen died Wednesday at the age of 38, his mother confirmed to E:60

Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio shared a statement from Lorenzen's family:

Lorenzen threw for 10,354 yards and 78 touchdowns in four years at Kentucky. The New York Giants signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2004. He appeared in four regular-season games in his NFL career.

       

