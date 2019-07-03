Former Kentucky, Giants QB Jared Lorenzen Dies at Age 38

Elsa/Getty Images

Former Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Jared Lorenzen died Wednesday at the age of 38, his mother confirmed to E:60.

Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio shared a statement from Lorenzen's family:

Lorenzen threw for 10,354 yards and 78 touchdowns in four years at Kentucky. The New York Giants signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2004. He appeared in four regular-season games in his NFL career.

