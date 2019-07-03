Brandon Lowe, Jose Berrios, Xander Bogaerts Named AL All-Star Team Replacements

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

MLB announced its three injury replacements for the 2019 American League All-Star team: Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe, Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Jose Berrios and Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts.

The trio take the places of Los Angeles Angels infielder Tommy La Stella, Twins starter Jake Odorizzi and Texas Rangers outfielder Hunter Pence.

Bogaerts was one of the biggest snubs when the full AL roster was unveiled. He's batting .301 with 16 home runs and 58 RBI. He's first among AL shortstops in weighted on-base average (.389) and WAR (3.8).

Bogaerts lamented in June how he thought All-Star voters in recent years have failed to properly recognize his contributions, per WEEI's Rob Bradford:

"These past few years every time I've come up just short even though my numbers have been up there or better than most of the guys. It's just so weird. I just miss out when in my opinion I should have been there. I just feel like it's a routine, every year the same thing. It's kind of getting annoying. But I don't know what to do."

The 26-year-old had to wait until the last minute, but he finally received his second All-Star nod.

Berrios is building on a strong 2018 campaign and one of many reasons the Twins lead the AL Central by seven games over the Cleveland Indians. He's 8-4 with a 3.68 FIP in 17 starts. He's also averaging 1.61 walks per nine innings, a full walk lower than last year (2.85)

Lowe is enjoying a breakout 2019. Through 76 games, he's slugging .523 with 16 homers and 49 RBI. To put that power in perspective, he slugged .465 with 38 home runs in 321 minor league games before getting the full-time promotion to the majors. Lowe's 2.5 WAR is tied with Tommy Pham for highest among Rays position players.

The Indians will host the 2019 MLB All-Star Game at Progressive Field on Tuesday, July 9.

Stats courtesy of FanGraphs.