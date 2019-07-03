Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic, Simona Halep Win in Wednesday Action from London

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic continued his strong form during Wednesday's Wimbledon action, easily winning his second-round clash against Denis Kudla to set up a third-round showdown with rising star Felix Auger-Aliassime.

"The Djoker" took just over 90 minutes to complete his match, while Karolina Pliskova and Simona Halep also picked up wins. The latter needed three sets against compatriot Mihaela Buzarnescu, however.

Here are some select results from Wednesday's action. For the full results, visit Wimbledon's official website.

Men's Singles

(1) Novak Djokovic bt. Denis Kudla: 6-3, 6-2, 6-2

Fernando Verdasco bt. (30) Kyle Edmund: 4-6, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-3, 6-4

Reilly Opelka bt. (22) Stan Wawrinka: 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, 6-4, 8-6

Women's Singles

(3) Karolina Pliskova bt. Monica Puig: 6-0, 6-4

(7) Simona Halep bt. Mihaela Buzarnescu: 6-3, 4-6, 6-2

(8) Elina Svitolina bt. Margarita Gasparyan: 5-7, 6-5 RET.

Defending champion Djokovic remains perfect after two matches at Wimbledon, as Kudla barely put up a fight on Wednesday:

It was the first ever meeting between the two, and it quickly became apparent Kudla was no match for the Serb. The 26-year-old, who has never advanced past the second round in London, was a step behind in the rallies throughout the short match, with Djokovic forcing him into plenty of errors.

Djokovic could face his first real challenge in the next round in the form of teenage star Auger-Aliassime. The 18-year-old already holds wins over the likes of Borna Coric, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Nick Kyrgios and Grigor Dimitrov this year, and he beat fellow star talent Corentin Moutet in the previous round.

There were more excellent performances on offer on Wednesday, as Pliskova breezed past Monica Puig in two sets:

Puig hasn't been the same since she won the Olympic gold medal in 2016, but even at her best, she would have struggled against Pliskova on Wednesday. The 27-year-old has never made it past the fourth round at Wimbledon, but has to be considered among the favourites for the title this year.

Halep is also among the favourites, although she struggled on Wednesday and will face a big challenge in the next round:

Victoria Azarenka was among the standouts on Wednesday, dropping just two games against Ajla Tomljanovic, so she will like her chances of upsetting Halep.