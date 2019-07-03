Kia Joorabchian: Philippe Coutinho Hasn't Had PSG Contact Amid Transfer Rumours

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Kia Joorabchian has poured cold water on rumours linking Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho with a switch to Paris Saint-Germain.



The agent told RMC (h/t Get French Football News) that Barcelona wish to retain the Brazil international and a move to the French capital is not on the table this summer.

"I spoke in recent days with Pep Segura (Barca Director of Football) in Barcelona. He told me that the club did not want to sell Coutinho this summer. Doesn't matter what price. And then we have had no contact with PSG for Coutinho."

The 27-year-old has struggled to find his best form since leaving Liverpool for Catalonia in January 2018.

Coutinho cost the Spanish champions £142 million, but he only found the back of the net five times in 34 La Liga appearances last term.

Sport (h/t Liam Prenderville of the Mirror) recently reported the player favours a switch to PSG, and the proposed transfer could open the door for Neymar to return to the Camp Nou.

Coutinho has reportedly been a long-term target for the Paris club, with Neymar seeking a route back to his former employers.

Joorabchian's comments appear to have closed the door to an impending exit for Coutinho, and he should start the new season as a Barca player.