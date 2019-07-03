WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from July 3

1 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Mia Yim sought to continue her path to the NXT Women's Championship this week, but to do so, she would have to face the challenge of Aliyah, who was accompanied by tag team partner Vanessa Borne.

Borne pulled Aliyah to safety early, leaving Yim to crash and burn following a corner cannonball attempt. From there, Aliyah seized control of the match, grounding her opponent and working her over with a rear chinlock.

Yim fought back, wiped out both Aliyah and Borne with a suicide dive and finished off her opponent back inside the squared circle with a modified version of Eat Defeat.

After the match, the prospective No. 1 contender sent Borne into the steel steps before stopping by the announce position to make crystal clear her intentions to challenge for the women's title.

Result

Yim defeated Aliyah

Grade

A

Analysis

It is going to take a ruthlessly aggressive challenger to knock off Shayna Baszler, and we saw hints of that from Yim tonight.

She only struggled because of Borne's interference, but besides that, she was a dominant badass who got a measure of revenge on the former Arizona Cardinals cheerleader.

Yim is among the most-gifted in-ring performers on the women's roster. It makes sense that, with Io Shirai's recent heel turn and ensuing rivalry with Candice LeRae, Yim would be next in line to try to conquer The Queen of Spades.

Prior history between the two and unmatched intensity between the ropes makes them appealing opponents.