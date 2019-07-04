Potential Trade Packages and Landing Spots for Reds Star Yasiel Puig

0 of 5

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

After a frigid start in 2019, Yasiel Puig is heating up.

He hit .207 in April and .245 in May. Yet, over the past 15 games, the Cuban slugger owns a .333 average and 1.188 OPS.

He hit seven home runs in June and has 18 on the season. He's also stolen 13 bases overall, putting him roughly on pace for a 35-25 campaign.

Puig plays for a Cincinnati Reds club that's buried in last place in the National League Central, and he is in a contract year. He's an obvious trade candidate as the July 31 deadline approaches.

With that in mind, let's examine five plausible suitors for the slugger and the prospects they might surrender for his services.