USWNT vs. Netherlands: Latest Odds, Expert Picks for 2019 Women's World Cup

The United States and the Netherlands are the two remaining sides in the FIFA Women's World Cup, and they'll fight it out for glory on Sunday in Lyon, France.

For the United States, this scenario is a familiar one, as they'll be playing in the showpiece for the fifth time and seeking to secure their fourth win overall. Although they've not been at their fluid best in the knockout stages, as things stand they look like the team to beat again.

The Netherlands have been impressive throughout the competition though, and having won the European Championships two years earlier, they are unlikely to be daunted by the occasion.

A fascinating fixture is in store. Here are the odds for the match, a look how some experts see the game going and a preview of what to expect from the encounter.

Odds

United States win (4-9)

Draw (3-1)

Netherlands (13-2)

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker.

Date: Sunday, July 7

Time: 5 p.m. local, 4 p.m. BST, 11 a.m. ET

TV Info: Fox (U.S.), BBC (UK)

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go (U.S.), BBC iPlayer (UK)

Preview

While the final will see the defending world and European champions go head-to-head in what has the potential to be a high-class contest, the odds for the game reflect the fact that the United States are heavy favourites.

In the semi-finals, they showcased all of their experience to overcome a diligent England side. Although the team weren't at their best overall, Christen Press and Alex Morgan were excellent throughout in addition to their goals, while Alyssa Naeher pulled off a big save from Steph Houghton's penalty late on.

Former USWNT star Abby Wambach praised the goalkeeper for her brilliant semi-final display:

The challenge for the United States will be performing to a higher level in the final, especially at the end of what has been a taxing tournament.

Nevertheless, football journalist Caitlin Murray said she expects the holders to be too good for their final opponents:

Ex-USWNT star Julie Foudy also said she's anticipating Jill Ellis' side to be better than the Oranje:

Taking the Dutch lightly may see the United States come unstuck though, something Netherlands star Danielle van de Donk made clear after the team's 1-0 extra-time win over Sweden in the semi-finals.

"I think it's the best role you can be in," she said when asked about being underdogs for the fixture, per Suzanne Wrack of the Guardian. "I don't think they think we’re that good … I think that is going to be an advantage for us."

The Dutch are a team that's become accustomed to winning important matches and have a number of star players capable of deciding the final. Van de Donk, who is at the creative hub of the team, is one, while her Arsenal team-mate Vivianne Miedema is another.

The Sportsman account summed up what a remarkable goalscorer she is for her age:

Ann Odong commented on how much progress the team has made overall in recent years:

Those blue-chip players will need to stand up on Sunday and put in big displays for the European champions. If the United States are allowed to get a foothold in the encounter and dictate the tempo of the match, the game will become a huge challenge for the Dutch.

The Netherlands have it in them to make this a challenging fixture for the United States. However, the extra quality in their ranks and the extra day's rest they've been afforded will see the USWNT run away with the match late on.

Prediction: United States 3-1 Netherlands