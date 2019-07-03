Guinea Boss Paul Put Hopeful on Liverpool's Naby Keita Fitness for AFCON Last 16

GIUSEPPE CACACE/Getty Images

Guinea manager Paul Put is hopeful Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita will be able to play a part in the knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The midfielder's competition has been plagued by fitness problems, and having been substituted during the 1-0 loss to Nigeria on June 26, he returned to Merseyside for treatment on thigh and shin issues.

Despite missing Keita for their game against Burundi on Sunday, Guinea were able to earn a 2-0 win and secure their place in the knockout stage of the competition.

Put said he's hoping Keita could yet play a part in the tournament, per BBC (h/t Paul Gorst of the Liverpool Echo):

"I hope that he will be back and join the team. He was called by the medical staff at Liverpool.

"He wrote to me that he has to do one more examination at Liverpool and then they will make a decision, so I hope this decision will be positive. But also we have to know if the player is mentally good in the head because if you're not good and you're afraid to get injured that makes no player comfortable."

The Anfield Edition Twitter account said the former RB Leipzig man was on the end of some rough treatment from the Nigeria players in the 1-0 loss:

Put added that he was pleased the Reds allowed the 24-year-old the best chance possible of getting fit for AFCON, as he missed the latter stages of the 2018-19 domestic season due to injury.

"Everybody was hoping and expecting a lot from Naby and he couldn't play the [Champions League] final through injury, but he had the chance to play AFCON, he wanted to show," the Guinea coach added. "I had the feeling that Liverpool wanted Naby to play in the AFCON, and he has colleagues at Liverpool in [Mohamed] Salah and [Sadio] Mane, so it all counts."

Here is more of what Put had to say about the midfielder, per John Bennett of BBC Sport:

Guinea will be in action on Sunday in their last-16 showdown, as they face one of the tournament favourites in Algeria.

It would be a boost for the team if Keita was available for that encounter, as he is Guinea's most gifted player.

While Liverpool won the UEFA Champions League last season, Keita's term was punctured by fitness issues following a big-money move from RB Leipzig. Still, when he was on the field, he was clearly a helpful presence at times:

Next season, Liverpool supporters will hope Keita can reach the levels he hit so frequently for Leipzig in 2016-17, when he was arguably the best midfielder in the Bundesliga.

With that in mind, it will encourage the Reds that Guinea are being mindful over the player's fitness. Another setback would be a major blow for the player ahead of the upcoming campaign, when he'll be desperate to establish himself in English football.