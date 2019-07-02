Nationals' Patrick Corbin to Wear No. 45 to Honor Angels' Tyler Skaggs

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin will wear a No. 45 jersey for Tuesday night's game against the Miami Marlins as a tribute to Tyler Skaggs.

Police in Southlake, Texas, announced Monday that Skaggs was found unresponsive in his room at the Hilton Hotel. The Los Angeles Angels pitcher was "pronounced deceased at the scene." Authorities don't suspect foul play, but an investigation into Skaggs' death remains ongoing.

Skaggs and Corbin were friends and played together with the Arizona Diamondbacks. They were also both selected by the Angels in the 2009 draft and were packaged together in a trade to Arizona midway through the 2010 season.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez discussed the two players' friendship.

"They came up together," he told reporters. "His best friend. He was emotional earlier, but he wants to pitch. He feels that’s what he needs to do."

Skaggs and Corbin were teammates until Arizona traded Skaggs to the Angels in December 2013.

Martinez called Skaggs' death "a tough, tough ordeal, regardless of teams we play on."