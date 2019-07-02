Utah Summer League 2019: Keldon Johnson Drops 29 as Spurs Beat Grizzlies

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The Utah Summer League continued Tuesday with four teams getting a glimpse of some possible key parts of their future.

While not as big as the Las Vegas version, the Salt Lake City competition features the Memphis Grizzlies, San Antonio Spurs, Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz all trying to give extra playing time to their young players.

Between rookies getting their first professional experience and undrafted players looking for a contract, there was plenty to watch from the second day in Utah.

Tuesday Schedule/Results

San Antonio Spurs def. Memphis Grizzlies, 99-84

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Utah Jazz at 9 p.m. ET (NBATV)

Wednesday Schedule

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies at 7 p.m. ET (NBATV)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz at 9 p.m. ET (NBATV)

Recap

Spurs 99, Grizzlies 84

San Antonio dominated from start to finish to earn a 15-point win Tuesday over Memphis.

Lonnie Walker IV was the star for the Spurs on Monday with 20 points, but he sat out against the Grizzlies, giving other players the opportunity to shine.

One of those players was first-round draft pick Keldon Johnson, who finished with 29 points, including 17 in the second half. He only had four points in his debut last game, but he was much better in this one while shooting 10-of-17 from the field, including this buzzer-beater in the third quarter:

Luka Samanic also had a strong effort with nine points, four rebounds and three assists, including one made three-pointer.

Although his efficiency wasn't great in this game, he showcased a wide skill set, including running the floor for an easy bucket as well as impressive defense leading to a block:

These attributes could lead to a big season for San Antonio.

Ben Moore (16 points and seven rebounds) and Jeff Ledbetter (5-of-10 from three) also had big showings, although the best single play belonged to Jordan Barnett:

There were fewer highlights for Memphis, which trailed throughout the night without first-round picks Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke on the roster. Yuta Watanabe also remained on the bench after a quality first game.

This left the squad short-handed, but Dusty Hannahs still did his best to carry the team with 20 points in the loss. Paris Lee added 13 points, seven assists and three steals while trying to earn an NBA contract.

Otherwise, there wasn't a lot to be excited about from the Grizzlies' perspective.

Each team has one more game left in the Utah Summer League.