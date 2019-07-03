Women's World Cup Schedule 2019: TV, Live-Stream Info and Semi-Final Odds

Women's World Cup Schedule 2019: TV, Live-Stream Info and Semi-Final OddsJuly 3, 2019
Sweden play the Netherlands in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday, with the winner to meet the United States in the final.
The U.S. defeated England 2-1 on Tuesday in the last four to advance.
The Dutch have the experience of winning a major tournament after prevailing at the last UEFA European Championship.
Sweden are one of the surprise packages of the competition and will be the underdogs in Lyon.
Date: Wednesday, July 3
Time: 9 p.m. local time, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET
TV: BBC (UK), Fox (U.S.)
Stream: BBC iPlayer, Fox Sports Go, fubo TV
Odds: Netherlands 13-10, Sweden 21-10, draw 11-5 (via Oddschecker)
Preview
It's difficult to imagine the U.S. relinquishing their title at this moment, but Europe will have a representative fighting for the trophy on Sunday.
The Dutch and Swedes were not expected to make the last four, and Netherlands ace Vivianne Miedema has expressed her surprise at her team's performance, per BBC Sport: "We have done amazing, and we can be really proud."
The Netherlands are unbeaten in their last three games against Sweden, and the European champions have a deeper squad packed with talent.
The Dutch beat the Swedes on their way to victory at the Euros, winning 2-0 in the quarter-finals.
Miedema scored the winner in the last eight, but Lieke Martens' opening goal and performance was a trigger for success against Sweden in 2017.
The Netherlands have been slow starters in matches at the World Cup, but they have moved through the gears to dominate the second-half action.
Sarina Wiegman's team have scored eight of their 10 goals after half-time in games at the tournament.
Sweden have been inspired by forward Stina Blackstenius in France, and the 23-year-old has twice found the back of the net during the competition.
Like Miedema, Blackstenius said she's surprised her team have made it to the semi-finals.
Per the Guardian's Marcus Christenson, Blackstenius said she has rediscovered her form after a testing spell playing for Montpellier.
"The goal against Canada gave me a lot of confidence, and I took that with me into the game against Germany. Throughout this, I have continued to work hard with my runs. I don't think I would have even dreamt about standing here talking about a World Cup semi-final [when things were tough at Montpellier] but maybe it was somewhere in the background. I have had a feeling that we had something special going with this team."
Sweden are an unfashionable side compared to many teams from Europe who have plenty of stars at their disposal.
However, the Swedes showed guts and determination to knock a superior Germany team out of the competition.
The 2-1 victory should make them believe they can repeat the shock against the Dutch.
