Ezekiel Elliott Apologizes for Las Vegas Incident After Roger Goodell Meeting

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott released a statement Tuesday after meeting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Elliott wrote he has "worked hard to make better decisions and to live up to the high standards that are expected of me" but added he "need[s] to work harder to ensure I do not put myself in compromised situations in the future."

ESPN's Todd Archer reported Goodell planned to see Elliott regarding an incident in May at a music festival in Las Vegas.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.