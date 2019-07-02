Ezekiel Elliott Apologizes for Las Vegas Incident After Roger Goodell Meeting

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 2, 2019

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) walks off the field after NFL football practice in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, May. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott released a statement Tuesday after meeting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Elliott wrote he has "worked hard to make better decisions and to live up to the high standards that are expected of me" but added he "need[s] to work harder to ensure I do not put myself in compromised situations in the future."

ESPN's Todd Archer reported Goodell planned to see Elliott regarding an incident in May at a music festival in Las Vegas.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

