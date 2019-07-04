Predicting NFL Stat Leaders for 2019

6 of 10

Don't worry about Brown's transition from Pittsburgh to the Oakland Raiders. After the trade became official, he's worked hard to build chemistry with Derek Carr on and off the field, even showing up at the quarterback's home. The wideout posted an Instagram video of their working progress on the deep ball.

During a press conference, Brown talked about the importance of his growing bond with Carr.

"It's extremely important to have a relationship off the field because playing football, you get mental tired, you get frustrated. You always want to have that respect for a guy to know where he's coming from, know what he stands for and know what's important to him so you guys can be on the same page and do what you desire to do and desire to win."

Head coach Jon Gruden prefers shrewd route-runners capable of lining up at all three wide receiver positions, and Brown fits the bill. The Raiders should be able to move him around the offense and watch him beat linebackers, safeties and cornerbacks downfield.

Brown isn't just an astute route-runner with exceptional hands. He also has tremendous body control with field awareness. More times than not, his feet remain in bounds on contested catches near the sideline. NFL.com's Bucky Brooks ranked him No. 2 among top red-zone targets:

"The guy who is always up and going, who always does a great job no matter what he's doing, that's Antonio Brown. I believe the change in location doesn't affect his production. He had 15 touchdowns a season ago playing with Ben Roethlisberger. I think he probably hits that number this year playing with Derek Carr. Jon Gruden is always looking for a player that he can build that passing game around."

The Raiders reconstructed their wide receiver depth chart over the last year. With new faces in the top spots, expect Carr to target the best wideout early, often and in crucial situations. After leading the league in receiving touchdowns last season, Brown may do so again in 2019.

Brown's projected total: 14

Runner-up: Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers