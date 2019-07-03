Women's World Cup 2019: Latest Semifinal Results, Updated Odds and Predictions

JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK/Getty Images

The United States have secured their ticket for the final of the 2019 Women's World Cup, and they await the result of Wednesday's semi-final clash between the Netherlands and Sweden to see who they will have to beat to lift the trophy in Paris on Sunday.

Alex Morgan scored the decisive goal in the 2-1 win over England, who fought valiantly and could have tied things up late, with Steph Houghton missing a penalty.

Instead, the Stars and Stripes will contest the final, hoping to become the second team in women's football history to repeat as world champions after Germany in 2003 and 2007.

Bet365 (h/t Oddschecker) believe the Netherlands will be their opponents, as they are 13-10 favourites going into the match, while Sweden come in at 21-10.

Oranje have emerged as the next top team in Europe in the last few years after qualifying for their first-ever World Cup in 2015.

They won the European title in 2017 and have proved that was no fluke in France, winning every single match they have played so far.

In the knockout stages, they have already beaten upstarts Italy, while Japan―finalists four years ago―were knocked out in the round of 16:

The Swedes lost to the United States in the group stages but have since put together a nice resume, beating Canada and Germany in the knockout stages.

The win over the European powerhouse was huge for Sweden:

They'll start the contest against the Dutch as underdogs, but that role has suited them just fine so far.

Prediction: The Netherlands need extra time but eventually get past Sweden and into the final.