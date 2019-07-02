Serena Williams, Andy Murray to Team Up for Mixed Doubles at Wimbledon 2019

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Andy Murray's career renaissance as a doubles player will continue at Wimbledon when he joins forces with Serena Williams as part of a mixed doubles power team.

Per Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times, Murray's camp confirmed he will pair up with Williams at this year's event from the All England Club.

