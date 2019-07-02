Serena Williams, Andy Murray to Team Up for Mixed Doubles at Wimbledon 2019

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 2, 2019

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 22: (L-R) Serena Williams of the United States and Andy Murray of Great Britain smile alongside the Women's U.S. Open trophy and Men's U.S. Open trophy during the Draw Ceremony prior to the start of the 2013 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 22, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images for the USTA)
Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Andy Murray's career renaissance as a doubles player will continue at Wimbledon when he joins forces with Serena Williams as part of a mixed doubles power team. 

Per Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times, Murray's camp confirmed he will pair up with Williams at this year's event from the All England Club. 

                                      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    15-Year Old Coco Gauff Upsets Venus at Wimbledon

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    15-Year Old Coco Gauff Upsets Venus at Wimbledon

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Wimbledon TV Schedule and Live Stream Daily Listings

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Wimbledon TV Schedule and Live Stream Daily Listings

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Wimbledon Draw, Bracket and Schedule

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Wimbledon Draw, Bracket and Schedule

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report

    Nadal Seeded 3rd at Wimbledon

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Nadal Seeded 3rd at Wimbledon

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport