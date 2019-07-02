Watch USA's Alex Morgan Troll England with Tea Sipping Celebration After Goal

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 2, 2019

United States' forward Alex Morgan (L) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal during the France 2019 Women's World Cup semi-final football match between England and USA, on July 2, 2019, at the Lyon Satdium in Decines-Charpieu, central-eastern France. (Photo by Jean-Philippe KSIAZEK / AFP) (Photo credit should read JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK/AFP/Getty Images)
JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK/Getty Images

The United States women's national team had a quick reply following Ellen White's equalizer in Tuesday's Women's World Cup semifinal against England.

Lindsey Horan found Alex Morgan just outside the six-yard box and Morgan gave the U.S. a 2-1 lead in the 31st minute.

Morgan's goal celebration appeared to be a direct shot at the USWNT's critics, who have taken issue with the squad's perceived arrogance.

Beyond putting the United States ahead, Morgan's tally could have an impact in the race for the World Cup's top individual honor. The Orlando Pride forward now has a tournament-best six goals, tying her with White.

Morgan's three assists would put her ahead of White, though, for the Golden Boot.

