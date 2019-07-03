Fantasy Baseball 2019: Ranking Sleepers to Track for MLB Week 14

Sarah Stier/Associated Press

The real-life MLB All-Star break is almost here.

Does your fantasy baseball team need a spark ahead of the second half?

While the possibility of uncovering a hidden gem at this stage depends on the depth and strength of your league, even the deepest of leagues should have something of interest on the waiver wire.

Maybe it's one of the many hitters taking advantage of this environment and rocketing balls out of the yard with regularity. Or maybe your pitchers have been on the wrong end of too many of those home runs and you need a change there.

Either way, we'll identify three sleepers worth tracking for either temporary relief or long-term impact.

Didi Gregorius, SS, New York Yankees

No one said sleepers must come from miles off the radar. Sometimes the best strategy for fantasy is keeping it simple.

Didi Gregorius' 2019 was delayed by recovery from Tommy John surgery last October. Apparently, fantasy owners haven't all realized he's back.

When he plays, he hits the ball often and usually a long distance. To that end, he enters Tuesday night with a .290 average, 12 runs, eight RBI and three homers through his first 17 games back. He's upped the ante his last four times out, totaling nine hits, eight runs, five RBI and two home runs over that stretch.

The Yankees are giving him fairly regular maintenance days, so he's most valuable in a league allowing daily roster moves. That said, if he keeps hitting like this, the team could find little reason to continue handling him with kid gloves. Either way, he has no business being available in more than 40 percent of leagues, as he is on both Yahoo and ESPN.

Caleb Smith, SP, Miami Marlins

The fantasy world already awakened to Caleb Smith earlier this season, when he surged out of the gate with huge strikeout numbers and small totals everywhere else.

Then, he scuffled twice in three starts and hit the injured list with hip inflammation in early June. He hasn't been seen at the major league level since, but he's nearing a return. On Sunday, he struck out eight over five innings pitching for Double-A Jacksonville.

Smith might've returned earlier had Miami's other young pitchers struggled to hold down the fort. But Zach Gallen, Elieser Hernandez and Jordan Yamamoto have been solid (or better) for the most part, allowing the Marlins to take their time with their ace.

But Smith's promotion feels imminent, which makes this the perfect time to get him on your roster. He's available in 35 percent of Yahoo leagues and 57 percent of ESPN leagues. If he looks anything like he did before the injury (3.41 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 82 strikeouts in 66 innings pitched), those percentages will rapidly shrink.

Cavan Biggio, 2B, Toronto Blue Jays

One of several MLB legacies on Toronto's roster, Cavan Biggio is starting to look the part of a top prospect finding his way at the big league level.

He opened July with a 3-for-5, four-RBI effort suggesting his hot bat of late isn't cooling down any time soon.

"Since June 13, Biggio owns a .313/.400/.625 slash line with five home runs and two stolen bases," CBS Sports' Heath Cummings noted. "He's the No. 8 second baseman in fantasy over the past 28 days."

Biggio continues climbing up the Blue Jays' batting order, which might be a bigger deal than you think. This hasn't been a great offense on the season (tied for 21st in total runs entering Tuesday night), but it's trending up as its youngsters are arriving and maturing.

The fantasy world has been slow to react. Biggio is owned in just 37 percent of Yahoo leagues and only 12 percent of ESPN leagues.

Depending on your host site, he could be eligible at as many as three different positions. His ownership percentages won't stay this low for long, so you might as well climb aboard the hype train while there's still space available.

Fantasy information via FantasyPros.com.

