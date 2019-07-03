AFCON 2019: Odds, Schedule and Predictions for Remaining Matches

Visionhaus/Getty Images

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations group stages are in the books, with 16 teams still in the running to win this year's title and be crowned continental champions.

Hosts Egypt remain the favourites, but the likes of Morocco, Algeria and Senegal will all like their chances after solid showings in the group stages.

Here are the title odds for the remaining teams, per Unibet (h/t Oddschecker.com):

Egypt: 33-10

Senegal: 5-1

Algeria: 6-1

Morocco: 6-1

Nigeria: 9-1

Ivory Coast: 9-1

Ghana: 11-1

Cameroon: 14-1

Mali: 16-1

Tunisia: 20-1

South Africa: 33-1

Guinea: 40-1

Uganda: 40-1

Madagascar: 66-1

Benin: 66-1

The round of 16 will start on Friday, when Uganda face Senegal and Morocco take on Benin. The full schedule and bracket can be found at CAFonline.com.

Egypt have won all three of their AFCON matches so far and have improved as the tournament has wore on. Entering the knockout stages, the hosts appear the team to beat.

Led by Mohamed Salah, the Pharaohs struggled somewhat in their opener against Zimbabwe but have since recorded impressive 2-0 wins over Congo and Uganda. Both those teams have also qualified for the round of 16.

Madagascar caused the biggest shock of the tournament so far by winning Group B after taking back-to-back matches against Burundi and Nigeria to secure top spot.

It's their first-ever entry in the tournament, and it remains to be seen how long this Cinderella run can last.

Algeria beat Senegal to top spot in Group C thanks to a 1-0 win in their second match, but both teams will feel good about their group-stage showings. Youcef Belaili's strike was the only goal the Senegalese side conceded―they'll be a tough out for anyone, even if they didn't win their group.

Morocco's tremendous defensive reputation was on full display in the group stages, with the Atlas Lions winning Group D following three straight 1-0 wins. Led by Medhi Benatia, the back line is one of the toughest and most experienced in the tournament and will be difficult to break down by even the most talented forwards.

Predictions

Uganda 0-2 Senegal

Morocco 1-0 Benin

Madagascar 2-1 Congo

Ghana 0-1 Tunisia

Mali 1-3 Ivory Coast

Algeria 2-0 Guinea

Nigeria 1-2 Cameroon

Egypt 2-0 South Africa