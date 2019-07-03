AEW Fyter Fest: Reflecting on the Smart and Questionable Booking Moves

1 of 7

AEW

One aspect of AEW their brass hopes will differentiate them from other wrestling promotions is the emphasis on a sports league concept rather than just entertainment.

With a focus on "producing fast-paced, high-impact competitions, AEW offers fans less scripted, soapy drama, and more athleticism and real sports analytics, bringing a legitimacy to wrestling that it has not previously had," according to the press release from their television deal.

We didn't really see that from their inaugural event, Double or Nothing, but it's tough to blame them for that seeing as they had nothing to go on. Now with one event under their belt, we began seeing certain themes that remind people of a genuine sport:

1. Implementation of a 20-minute match clock (30 for the main event).

Naturally, a set time for a match to conclude is sports-like. Although we would've loved to see certain matches test their limits by going double the allotted 20 minutes, one of the more entertaining moments of the entire Fyter Fest event included the Ocean Center crowd counting down the final seconds of the Cody-Darby Allin match just for the former to come up a moment too late with a pin attempt. Seeing Cody become increasingly more desperate as the time ticked down added an interesting match aspect not many fans are familiar with.

2. Jim Ross giving background information on the referees at the start of almost every match

This is simple, yet gives fans watching at home a chance to develop a closer relationship with referees who are historically booked to only act as peacekeepers. Some background information on each of them solidifies their legitimacy as experienced referees regardless of how new the promotion may be.

3. Darby Allin's reference to Cody's AEW record

This detail can easily be overlooked, but it's interesting that the bodybag Allin carried to the ring with him had "Cody 1-1" written on it. The newcomer attempted to predict Cody's AEW record before their respective match, and for the first time we saw a sliver of reference to a bout record similar to boxing or martial arts. Be on the lookout for how AEW advertises wrestler records in the future.

4. Discussion of CTE, Head Injuries

Personally, I was shocked when Jim Ross and the rest of the commentary team brought this up after Cody's chair shot to the head, but it did feel like a genuine conversation we would hear from NFL and combat sport commentators discussing head injuries. They did a good job of stating the seriousness of an injury like that, and although they certainly would've preferred to not have that conversation at all, they handled it with aplomb for a promotion looking to drift closer to a sports league rather than simply entertainment.