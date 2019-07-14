Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch Beat Baron Corbin, Lacey Evans at WWE Extreme Rules

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch defeated Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in a winners-take-all mixed tag team match at WWE Extreme Rules on Sunday.

By virtue of their win, Rollins retained the Universal Championship and Lynch maintained her hold on the Raw Women's Championship. Rollins didn't walk out of Extreme Rules with the universal title, though, after Brock Lesnar cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

Rollins hardly had time to recover from the match before Lesnar arrived and hit a pair of German suplexes. Paul Heyman quickly handed the MITB briefcase over to officially start Lesnar's cash-in, and The Beast Incarnate delivered an F-5 to reclaim the Universal Championship.

Sunday's match came to be based on the happenings in the main event of Stomping Grounds. In that bout, Corbin handpicked Evans as the special guest referee, but when she failed to call the match down the middle, Lynch interfered and helped Rollins prevail.

Prior to that, both Rollins and Lynch were in singles feuds with Corbin and Evans, respectively.

The Architect beat Corbin at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, while The Man defeated Evans at Money in the Bank only for The Sassy Southern Belle to aid in Lynch's demise against Charlotte Flair in the ensuing match.

Both rivalries continued entering Stomping Grounds, and Evans turned out to be an ideal fit as guest referee for Corbin since she had it out for Rollins based on his real-life relationship with her chief rival, Lynch.

After what occurred at the June 23 pay-per-view, Corbin and Evans challenged Rollins and Lynch to a tag team match. The universal champion accepted and said he didn't care what the stakes were aside from the fact Corbin and Evans would have to leave the title picture in the event of a loss.

The challengers agreed. But in the same breath, they announced the two top titles in the company would be on the line in one match.

That created a unique scenario in which two of WWE's biggest Superstars are not only dating, but they also became part of a significant storyline in which both of their championships were up for grabs. Two weeks before Extreme Rules, WWE gave it a test run.

Rollins and Lynch exchanged words with Mike and Maria Kanellis backstage. The champions went on to beat them in a mixed tag team match after Maria berated Mike and revealed she was pregnant.

The following week, Rollins and Lynch teamed up to beat Andrade and Zelina Vega in a mixed tag team match, as well.

With two wins under their belts, Rollins and Lynch entered Extreme Rules as significant favorites to retain their titles, and they did precisely that.

Now that Corbin and Evans are out of the way, the door is open for Rollins and Lynch to enter into entirely new feuds ahead of SummerSlam. For Rollins, that almost certainly means a rematch against Lesnar.

