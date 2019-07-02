Roman Reigns on AEW's Jon Moxley After WWE Exit: 'I'm Always Cheering for Him'

JP Yim/Getty Images

Roman Reigns is still pulling for Jon Moxley even after the wrestler formerly known as Dean Ambrose left WWE.

In a preview of an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), The Big Dog said the following about his close friend: "We have a brotherhood, so I'm always cheering for him. I've shared so many great moments with Ambrose, or Mox. We have love for each other well beyond the wrestling, and it will always be that way."

Reigns added: "I don't think our working relationship is going to be what it used to be, but I'll always love that guy, he'll always be my close friend, and I wish the best for him."

Moxley made his debut for All Elite Wrestling at Double or Nothing in May, and he wrestled in his first match for AEW at Fyter Fest on Saturday, beating Joey Janela.

Reigns and Moxley enjoyed a great deal of success alongside Seth Rollins as The Shield in WWE, and the trio also thrived as individuals, with all three becoming world champion.

In addition to their on-screen exploits, all three Shield members are known to be good friends away from the ring, which is why wrestling fans eagerly anticipated Reigns and Rollins' comments on Moxley's WWE departure.

Rollins spoke out last week during an interview with Jimmy Traina on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast. During that interview, Rollins expressed love and support for Moxley, but he also took issue with Moxley's bashing of WWE and its creative process on Talk Is Jericho with Chris Jericho:

"Ambrose can do what he wants. He's a big boy, he's got his big boy pants on. He can go out there and say whatever he wants, but the bottom line is not everybody's equipped to handle the rigors of WWE and the schedule and how it affects you mentally and emotionally. And Ambrose gave everything he had to the company for the entire time he was here. He put his heart and soul into the travel, into the schedule, into the injuries, into the work in the ring and all that stuff. But at the end of the day, he took his ball and he went home, or he went elsewhere at least. And I think it's a little presumptuous of him to get on a podcast and talk down about the company that gave him such an opportunity.

"And like I said, I love the guy. I love him, I'll always love him, but at the end of the day, we just share different perspectives about what we want out of life and about where we're at in our own lives. I hope that he does well. I've kept enough tabs on him to know that he's doing super well for himself right now and I'm happy for that, but I just don't think there's any reason to hop on a soapbox and complain after the fact."

Moxley never quite reached the same level of success as a singles star as Reigns and Rollins, but he will have a chance to be the face of the company in AEW.

He has already been placed in a marquee feud with Kenny Omega, and if he beats Omega at All Out on Aug. 31, he may be the first in line to challenge either Jericho or Adam "Hangman" Page for the AEW World Championship.

Although they now work for competing promotions, Reigns seemingly wants nothing but the best for Moxley in his new surroundings.

