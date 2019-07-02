16-Year-Old Johnston Taylor Charged in Death of Auburn Radio's Rod Bramblett

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 2, 2019

COLLEGE STATION, TX - NOVEMBER 07: Auburn Tigers helmet sits on the bench at Kyle Field on November 7, 2015 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Bob Levey/Getty Images

Sixteen-year-old Johnston Taylor was arrested on Monday and charged with two counts of manslaughter in connection to the death of longtime Auburn radio announcer Rod Bramblett and his wife, Paula, on May 25, according to ESPN's Mark Schlabach.

Taylor is being held on $50,000 bond.

                       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Malzahn’s Seat Hotter Than Ever Ahead of 2019 Season

    Auburn Football logo
    Auburn Football

    Malzahn’s Seat Hotter Than Ever Ahead of 2019 Season

    Fly War Eagle
    via Fly War Eagle

    Boom! Auburn Lands 4-Star Wide Receiver Ze’Vian Capers!

    Auburn Football logo
    Auburn Football

    Boom! Auburn Lands 4-Star Wide Receiver Ze’Vian Capers!

    College and Magnolia
    via College and Magnolia

    Talented Peach State WR Ze’Vian Capers commits to Auburn

    Auburn Football logo
    Auburn Football

    Talented Peach State WR Ze’Vian Capers commits to Auburn

    SDS Staff
    via Saturday Down South

    Jersey Numbers, Measurables for Auburn's 2019 Freshmen

    Auburn Football logo
    Auburn Football

    Jersey Numbers, Measurables for Auburn's 2019 Freshmen

    AuburnUndercover & ITAT
    via AuburnUndercover & ITAT