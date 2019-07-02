16-Year-Old Johnston Taylor Charged in Death of Auburn Radio's Rod Bramblett

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Sixteen-year-old Johnston Taylor was arrested on Monday and charged with two counts of manslaughter in connection to the death of longtime Auburn radio announcer Rod Bramblett and his wife, Paula, on May 25, according to ESPN's Mark Schlabach.

Taylor is being held on $50,000 bond.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

