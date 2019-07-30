The OC Becoming WWE's Hottest Faction, Ricochet Rises Again and More Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

A brand new vision for WWE Raw was presented on Monday's edition as the wrestling came first. With multiple major matches and a steady stream of pure action, this was the red brand at its finest.

While fans were talking about the brutal attack on Seth Rollins by Brock Lesnar, the real fallout from the show was the rise of The OC. Just one week removed from getting embarrassed by a bunch of legends who can't take a bump, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson turned it all around.

As AJ Styles watched backstage, The OC captured more gold as The Good Brothers defeated The Revival and The Usos in a Triple Threat to claim the Raw Tag Team Championships.

The Phenomenal One also scouted his competition after Ricochet earned a chance to reclaim the United States Championship. Both are important moments for The OC that help frame the stable as vital to Raw's success in the coming months.

They were even involved in the main event as Cedric Alexander helped Roman Reigns and The Usos lay out a dangerous group of heels including Samoa Joe and Drew McIntyre. The Lumbar Legacy looked as much like a star as he ever has, and it will be interesting to see if he can capitalize.

As SummerSlam approaches, Becky Lynch and Natalya continued to ramp up their own drama. However, their story has lost its direction, leaving both women scrambling to establish their characters in the rushed presentation.

These were the important moments that highlighted a major week of Raw, which may have given new hope to those anticipating The Biggest Party of the Summer on August 11.