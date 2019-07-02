Women's World Cup Schedule 2019: Semifinals Live Stream, Start Times and Picks

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup semi-finals see England play the United States, with the Netherlands facing Sweden.

The USA remain favourites to hold onto their title in France, but England have developed into genuine contenders in recent years.

Sweden achieved one of the shocks of the tournament with a 2-1 defeat of Germany in the last round.

Their win allows them to battle the European champions in the second semi-final.

Tuesday, July 2

England vs. U.S.: 9 p.m. local time, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET

Pick: U.S.

Wednesday, July 3

The Netherlands vs. Sweden: 9 p.m. local time, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET

Pick: the Netherlands

Live-stream links: BBC iPlayer, Fox Sports Go, fubo TV

Netherlands vs. Sweden

The Netherlands play one of the most entertaining styles in women's football, but they must now face a side high on confidence and adrenaline.

Most expected the Germans to cruise into the later rounds, but Sweden turned back the clock to produce a vintage display.

David Vincent/Associated Press

Despite Germany taking the lead, goals from Sofia Jakobsson and Stina Blackstenius sealed a historic win.

Germany had struggled to find the net early in the tournament, and the Swedes stood firm as their opponents searched for an equaliser.

The Netherlands provided a modest performance at the 2015 World Cup in Canada, reaching only the round of 16, but were crowned champions of Europe just two years later.

The Leeuwinnen defeated Denmark 4-2 in the final, but it was their courageous knockout-round wins over Sweden and England that captured the imagination.

The Dutch could now meet the English in the final if they once again put the Swedes to the sword.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Vivianne Miedema and Lieke Martens remain the world-class differentials in the Netherlands squad. The forwards have played their way into form during the competition.

Martens won FIFA Women's Player of the Year in 2017, and it was her brace in the round of 16 that saw her team beat Japan 2-1.

Miedema netted in the last eight in the 2-0 win over Italy, and the Dutch have smoothly worked their way into an attractive position.

Blackstenius is Sweden's biggest threat, having scored twice in France, but the attacking prowess of the Netherlands will be difficult to resist.

The Swedes are ranked only No. 9 in the world, but with the Dutch just one spot above them, the contest should be an even affair between two talented sides in Lyon.