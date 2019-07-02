Women's World Cup Semifinals 2019: Latest Predictions, Odds for Updated Bracket

Francois Mori/Associated Press

The semi-finals of the 2019 Women's World Cup will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, as the United States face England and Sweden take on the Netherlands.

Bet365 (h/t Oddschecker.com) have named the defending champions USA 4-5 favourites to go all the way, ahead of England (7-2), the Netherlands (9-2) and Sweden (6-1).

While the Swedes may be underdogs, history is in their favour after their 2-1 win over Germany in the quarter-finals:

Here is a look at the complete bracket:

England and the USA faced each other earlier this year in the SheBelieves Cup, a 2-2 draw that saw the Lionesses win the tournament for the first time. It came in the midst of a poor stretch for the Stars and Stripes―one win in four outings―but marked a turning point for the current World Champions, who have won all of their matches since.

They dispatched of hosts France in their last outing, winning 2-1 in Paris. It was far from a convincing display, but the Stars and Stripes got the job done, winning what was on paper their toughest test yet.

Manager Jill Ellis has faced some criticism this tournament, including from sports writer Kim McCauley:

The United States have a major edge in talent over most teams in the world, but England can say the same. Ellen White has been among the top forwards in the tournament, and she's currently tied for the scoring lead, along American duo Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe.

Rapinoe has been the star for the Americans so far this tournament, and she is the one player the Lionesses will have to keep a close eye on.

on Wednesday, Sweden will hope to avenge their quarter-final loss from the 2017 European championships, as they take on eventual winners Netherlands.

Oranje have already knocked out Japan, finalists four years ago, before cruising to a win over Italy in the quarter-finals. Led by Lieke Martens and Vivianne Miedema, the Dutch are flying high, but they'll face one of the best defensive teams in the tournament in Sweden.

Kosovare Asllani and Stina Blackstenius are the main threats for the Blue and Yellow, but Sweden can find goals anywhere, highlighting their great depth.

Prediction: The United States and the Netherlands advance to the final.