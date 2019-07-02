Netherlands vs. Sweden: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info for Women's World Cup 2019

Michel Spingler/Associated Press

The Netherlands and Sweden will battle it out on Wednesday for a place in the 2019 Women's World Cup final.

Per Bet365 (h/t Oddschecker), the European champions will start the semi-final as 5-4 favourites, while the Swedes carry odds of 11-5. A draw comes in at 9-4.

Kick-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. local time/8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET. Viewers can tune in via the BBC iPlayer (UK), Fox Sports 1 or the NBC Sports Live Extra app (U.S.).

The Dutch cruised to a 2-0 win over Italy in the quarter-finals to book their first-ever last-four appearance:

Sweden shocked Germany, coming from behind in a 2-1 win:

While the Swedes have historically been the better side―they have medalled twice in the World Cup, including an appearance in the 2011 final―the Netherlands have emerged as a new force in European football since making their World Cup debut in 2015.

Oranje won the European title on home soil in 2017 when they also beat Sweden 2-0 in the quarter-finals. The Dutch are littered with talent, most notably in attack, where Lyon's Shanice van de Sanden and Barcelona's Lieke Martens are the standouts.

Van de Sanden has not had a great tournament, though, according to sports writer Michael Caley:

Sweden aren't short on talent, either, but the bulk of their team plays in the domestic league, rather than for top clubs like Lyon and Barcelona.

Their lack of top-end talent is perhaps best illustrated by the fact their top scorers, Kosovare Asllani and Stina Blackstenius, have scored just twice this tournament. Sweden rely on strong team performances, rather than individual brilliance.

The Netherlands have only improved since their meeting two years ago, and they deserve to be favourites for this clash. Sweden have been in fine form during the World Cup, however, and will be no pushovers.

Prediction: Netherlands 2-1 Sweden AET