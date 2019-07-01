James Conner on Antonio Brown, Le'Veon Bell Exits: We're Going to Be Just Fine

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers departed with two of the most talented offensive players in football this offseason, trading wide receiver Antonio Brown to the Oakland Raiders and watching running back Le'Veon Bell sign with the New York Jets after he held out for the entirety of the 2018 season.

But running back James Conner isn't worried.

"It's early. All we had was OTAs, but OTAs were going smooth, the offense was clicking," he said, addressing the loss of Brown and Bell, per Steelers Depot. "All our top guys were there. We'll see. I think we're going to be just fine. No diss to those guys. It's been awesome, though, playing for each other."

