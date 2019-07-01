James Conner on Antonio Brown, Le'Veon Bell Exits: We're Going to Be Just Fine

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 1, 2019

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) during an NFL football practice, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers departed with two of the most talented offensive players in football this offseason, trading wide receiver Antonio Brown to the Oakland Raiders and watching running back Le'Veon Bell sign with the New York Jets after he held out for the entirety of the 2018 season. 

But running back James Conner isn't worried.

"It's early. All we had was OTAs, but OTAs were going smooth, the offense was clicking," he said, addressing the loss of Brown and Bell, per Steelers Depot. "All our top guys were there. We'll see. I think we're going to be just fine. No diss to those guys. It's been awesome, though, playing for each other."

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Shazier Believes Steelers Will Win AFC North and Super Bowl

    Pittsburgh Steelers logo
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    Shazier Believes Steelers Will Win AFC North and Super Bowl

    Behind the Steel Curtain
    via Behind the Steel Curtain

    No Movement on New Contract for Joe Haden

    Pittsburgh Steelers logo
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    No Movement on New Contract for Joe Haden

    Josh Alper
    via ProFootballTalk

    Check Out the Ultimate Steelers 53-Man Roster

    Pittsburgh Steelers logo
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    Check Out the Ultimate Steelers 53-Man Roster

    Curt Popejoy
    via Steelers Wire

    Every Team's Riskiest Move This Offseason

    Pittsburgh Steelers logo
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    Every Team's Riskiest Move This Offseason

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report