Each MLB Team's Nightmare 2019 Trade Deadline Scenario

0 of 30

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The July 31 trade deadline is approaching. May every team in Major League Baseball get everything it wants.

But what would the opposite of that look like?

We've endeavored to answer this question by imagining the nightmare trade deadline scenario for all 30 MLB teams. The specifics vary, but they essentially involve sellers failing to sell and buyers failing to buy.

We'll proceed in alphabetical order by city.