Wimbledon 2019: Djokovic, Halep's Wins Highlight Monday's Results from London

Shi Tang/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic, Stan Wawrinka, Simona Halep and Karolina Pliskova all took care of business during Monday's Wimbledon action, advancing to the second round of the tournament without dropping a single set between them.

Defending champion Djokovic needed just over two hours to see off Philipp Kohlschreiber, and Wawrinka was on the court for less than 90 minutes against Ruben Bemelmans.

Karen Khachanov, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Elina Svitolina also advanced from Monday's action.

Men's Singles

(1) Novak Djokovic bt. Philipp Kohlschreiber: 6-3, 7-5, 6-3

(22) Stan Wawrinka bt. Ruben Bemelmans: 6-3, 6-2, 6-2

(4) Kevin Anderson bt. Pierre-Hugues Herbert: 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

(10) Karen Khachanov bt. Soonwoo Kwon: 7-6 (6), 6-4, 4-6, 7-5

Women's Singles

(7) Simona Halep bt. Aliaksandra Sasnovich: 6-4, 7-5

(3) Karolina Pliskova bt. Lin Zhu: 6-2, 7-6 (4)

(8) Elina Svitolina bt. Daria Gavrilova: 7-5, 6-0

Monica Puig bt. Anna Karolina Schmiedlova: 5-7, 6-4, 7-5

Djokovic needed a bit of time to get up to speed against Kohlschreiber on Monday, but he grew into his first Wimbledon contest and ultimately booked an easy win.

The Serb opted not to play any warm-up matches on lawn courts, and it showed initially against Kohlschreiber, who bagged an early break. The match turned into one-way traffic after that, however, barring a fine spell from the German in the second set.

By the final point, Djokovic looked like the defending champion:

Wawrinka had it even easier on Monday, as he demolished Belgium's Bemelmans. The 34-year-old barely broke a sweat, needing little time to advance:

The Swiss veteran has twice made the quarter-finals at Wimbledon, which remains the only Grand Slam he has never won.

Sasnovich gave Halep a strong challenge in their meeting, and the latter had to make an impressive comeback in the second set to avoid a decider. The 27-year-old trailed 5-2 before shifting gears, finishing the contest in style:

Naomi Osaka, Alexander Zverev, Caroline Wozniacki and Venus Williams will be in action later on Monday.