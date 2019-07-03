Predicting Where Top Remaining NFL Free Agents Will Sign

0 of 8

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

The NFL is stuck in the doldrums of the dead period nearly four months after the start of its new league year, but pro football's version of free agency isn't complete.

Training camps are set to start later this month, and inevitably, attrition will occur. Injuries or disappointing performances will create opportunities for those still available.

Elite talents are no longer available, and every option still on the market has warts of some kind. Previous maladies, down years and retirement watered down free agency beyond the first and second waves of signings.

Yet, a select group of still-available options can impact regular-season lineups. The best available are all 30 years old or younger with the chance to be more than just one-year place holders.

Smart franchises will roll the dice on the following eight free agents, who can be more than roster-filler.